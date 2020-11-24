CenterStage Theatre Company co-founder Mitchell Vantrease has been selected to direct “Miss Evers Boys” for B3 Productions, a theatre company located in Phoenix.
The show is about the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, which took place from 1932 and 1973. It was done to observe how the African-Americans in the study fared with untreated syphilis. The men in the study were told they were receiving free health care from the U.S. government.
“I’m very excited to tell this moment in history because it’s story not often told,” Vantrease said. “It was such a bleak moment in U.S. history and the tragic mistreatment of black men during a major epidemic. These men were denied treatment because of the color of their skin. And it’s such a relevant story to today with the ongoing pandemic we have, which is really strong in the black community and the current race relations in this country.
The show is a “virtual production of the show all performed on Zoom,” Vantrease said. “We’ve been rehearsing the entire play on Zoom every night with a cast of seven from both Arizona and Tennessee.
Vantrease is directing the show from Wilson County.
“I’ve been directing the show from my home every night here in Tennessee,” he said. “It presents some challenges, but the show will have the look and feel of a play mixed with video images. Many theaters are doing Zoom presentations, but they are virtual readings for the most part. This production is different because the actors have their lines memorized and truly interact with one another even though they’re miles apart.”
Vantrease auditioned actors from Arizona and Tennessee for the virtual productions.
“We have a great cast that includes actors from Arizona and Centerstage regulars here,” he said. “Elliott Robinson, Harold Lercius and Yonas Simon have all appeared in Centerstage productions and will be in this show as well as three of Miss Evers Boys.”
The show begins its livestream run on Saturday, Nov. 21. The production will be available at www.onthestage.com/show/b3-theater/miss-evers-boys. After a ticket is purchased, the viewer will get a code for the night of the virtual event performance, Vantrease said.