Public relations executive Deborah Varallo has joined the Wilson Bank & Trust Board of Directors, the bank announced.
Varallo, founder of marketing and PR firm Varallo Public Relations, is the bank’s first board member based in the Nashville Metro area. She has also been recognized as a YWCA of Middle Tennessee “Woman of Achievement” and in the Nashville Business Journal’s “Women of Influence”.
“Wilson Bank & Trust has always been blessed with tremendous leadership from our board, and we are excited about adding Deb’s extensive knowledge and expertise to that mix — bringing years of experience not only in a market that’s relatively new for us, but also in a professional area that hasn’t been heavily represented on our board of directors before,” Wilson Bank Holding Company Chairman Tony Patton said.
“Deb’s community-oriented approach to work and life make her a tremendous fit for Wilson Bank, and we’re very fortunate to add a person of her talents and caliber to our leadership team.”
She currently serves on the boards of Cumberland Region Tomorrow, Nashville State Community College Foundation, Project C.U.R.E., Catholic Business League and International Women’s Forum-Tennessee Chapter. She has also served on the boards of Rotary Club of Nashville, Catholic Charities of TN, YWCA of Middle Tennessee and Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee.
Varallo and her husband, Jim, live in Old Hickory and have a daughter, Mary Kathleen Varallo Hayes.