The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Tuesday that vehicle emissions testing in Wilson County and four other Tennessee counties will end on Jan. 14, 2022, now that the Environmental Protection Agency has approved a revision to the state’s air quality plan.
EPA’s approval, which becomes effective on Sept. 16, means vehicle emissions testing will end on Jan. 14, 2022, in Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson counties. Davidson County has chosen to continue its testing program.
“This decision by EPA is a major step that means an end to mandatory tests of vehicles for many Tennesseans,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in a news release from the TDEC. “It’s a recognition of the improvement of our state’s air quality and demonstrates the diligence Tennesseans have shown toward achieving and maintaining this goal.”
The Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill in 2018 that eliminated vehicle emissions testing in the state 120 calendar days following EPA approval. In February 2020, the state submitted to EPA its revision to the state’s air quality plan requesting removal of the vehicle emissions testing program.
Wilson County residents registering their vehicles on or before Jan. 13, 2022, will still be required to get the vehicle emissions test. Residents who register after Jan. 13, 2022, will not have to undergo vehicle emissions testing.