Uncle Pete’s Travel Center owner Pete Norman and waitress Tammy Gonzalez returned a missing watch to Sandra McFarland (middle) of Mt. Juliet on Tuesday. The timepiece belonged to McFarland’s late father, a Korean War veteran, who received the watch in 1980 in honor of his 25 years of service as a lineman for Tennessee Telephone Company.
KEN BECK
Sandra McFarland holds her late father’s 43-year-old watch that disappeared 21 months ago and was returned to her this week.
Sandra McFarland of Mt. Juliet received a most unusual but timely text from a Lebanon funeral home last Monday morning.
The message from Stacy Neuble, owner of Neuble Funeral Home, read: “Good morning. Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop owner called. They have a watch with your dad’s name on it. He knew we buried him, and he knew he was in the military and was employed at his job over 25 years.”
McFarland’s father, who served in the Korean War in the Army Signal Corps as a lineman, died April 9, 2021.
On the back of the 18-karat gold Bulova timepiece were inscribed the words “James M. McFarland. In appreciation of 25 years of loyal service. Continental Telephone Corporation 1980.”
“My father worked for Tennessee Telephone Company in Mt. Juliet. He was the first African American to work there,” said McFarland, sharing that after his death some of his possessions disappeared from his house including the watch. “I had his ball cap with the Korean War logo and his Army dog tags, and now I’ve got his watch.”
Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop waitress Tammy Gonzalez spied the watch the second week of January at Haven House Thrift Store in Lebanon.
“I‘m a thrifter. I love going to thrift stores. It’s my second hobby,” confessed Gonzalez, a fishing enthusiast. “I saw the watch and asked them to let me see it, and I recognized the name McFarland because I used to wait on them at Sunset Restaurant. I told them I knew that family. So, I bought it and showed it to Pete (Pete Norman, proprietor of the truck stop) and Pete found them.”
After getting McFarland’s phone number from Neuble, Norman, the commander of American Legion Post 15 in Lebanon, called and told her she had her father’s watch in his hands.
“I knew him from his being in the American Legion,” said Norman.
As for her initial reaction from his phone call, McFarland said, “I was kind of taken back and numb for a minute. Of course, the tears started flowing. It was very emotional. I was a wreck.”
The following afternoon at the truck stop, Norman and Gonzalez placed the watch back in McFarland’s hands, and she responded with hugs of appreciation.
“My father was proud to be a U.S. Army veteran and proud to have worked at his job at Tennessee Telephone Company for almost 30 years as a lineman. I have a shadow box that I have his picture and his dog tags in and now this. It’s just one of those instances that God worked out and was meant to be,” she said.