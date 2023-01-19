Sandra McFarland of Mt. Juliet received a most unusual but timely text from a Lebanon funeral home last Monday morning.

The message from Stacy Neuble, owner of Neuble Funeral Home, read: “Good morning. Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop owner called. They have a watch with your dad’s name on it. He knew we buried him, and he knew he was in the military and was employed at his job over 25 years.”

