Kindergarten-fifth grade students for Mt. Juliet Elementary and Stoner Creek Elementary schools will not have in-person classes for two weeks because of a rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines, Wilson County Schools’ spokesman Bart Barker said.
Those students will use a remote learning plan through Nov. 6 with the intention for students to return in-person on Monday, Nov. 9, Barker said.
“The district is using an abundance of caution in making this decision,” he said.
The Stoner Creek students are attending classes at Mt. Juliet Middle School. The sixth-grade students there will remain on the hybrid-learning plan.
All Kids Club activities at both schools are canceled through Nov. 6.
This is the first time this year that students have learned remotely for a two-week period. On Oct. 2, West Elementary closed for one day and students learned remotely due to COVID concerns. However, fall break began on Oct. 4, so a two-week shutdown was not required.
“We’ve seen the number of quarantines for students and staff increase dramatically,” Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said. “And with that the inability to staff and even fill (the teaching positions) with substitutes. Again, knowing the numbers, it was in the best interest of the (schools).”
Meals will not be served at either school during the closure. Any families who need to pick-up school meals can contact the cafeteria manager at any other school for a hot meal pick-up.
Mask mandate
Even though Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto has reinstated the county-wide mask mandate, he said that the decision did not affect Wilson County schools because the district made its own policy, Barker said.
There will be no change in the WCS mask procedures at this time, he said. That mask procedure states that students in grades 6 through 12 are required to wear a mask.
Wright said that even though students in kindergarten through fifth grade are exempt, the district “strongly recommends” that students wear masks. The majority of students are wearing masks, she said.
WWMS, SCES buildings update
An update on the negotiations to settle the insurance claims for West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary School was given to the board of education at its annual retreat on Oct. 25.
Wright said that WCS is currently in what she hopes is the final negotiation stages with the company to get the total amount of the claim from the insurance company.
Both buildings were destroyed by a tornado in March. District officials had said that construction needed to begin in June to have the buildings open for the 2021-22 school year. This year, students from those schools have been reassigned to other schools, including two high schools.
Spring virtual academy
Oct. 30 is the deadline for parents to sign up their student for virtual learning in the spring, Wright said.