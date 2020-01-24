Cumberland University will host an event as part of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. in the Vise Library.
Harry Vise, a former Cumberland board of trust member and for whom the university’s library is named, was a Jew whose family fled Germany to America after his father, a well-respected rabbi, was released from a concentration camp. The family eventually settled in Clarksville, where young Harry worked at the Acme Boot Company.
Vise would go on to establish the Texas Boot Company which was a major and longtime employer in Lebanon.
Joyce Vise, Harry Vise’s daughter, is scheduled to be the guest speaker.
“The Vise story is an amazing story of a family who escaped Nazi persecution that will be amazing to hear,” Cumberland Assistant Professor of Sociology Dr. Kent Hallman said.
The International Holocaust Remembrance Day occurs annually on Jan. 27, the same day that the largest Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland, was liberated by the Soviet Army in 1945.
Hallman said the day of remembrance and continued education on the Holocaust is relative as anti-Semitism continues around the world.
“I’m proud to work with the Tennessee Holocaust Commission to help educate the public, as this relates to so many members of the local community whose family fled here after the war,” Hallman said. “And Cumberland University was such a force of good when you look at its history. You think about its roles in training the soldiers to fight in WWII, how many sacrifices were made by the university and the community to stop evil.”