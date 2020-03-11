As hell’s fury twisted his three-story Fairview Drive colonial home in Mt. Juliet to pieces in mere minutes, Ken Gluck was pinned under a door with his ceiling on top of him and his mother, Pearl, blown somewhere he didn’t know.
His wife and son were supposed to have raced to the basement. He had no idea if they made it.
His 6-foot-2 body was blown into the bathroom just seconds after he woke up his 93-year-old mother. She was putting on her slippers and was thrown under a nearby computer desk.
“I looked up and saw the wall flying away,” said Gluck, 55. “I was coherent and said to myself, ‘Oh my God, my house is gone. Please let my family be OK.’ ”
Gluck, his mother, wife Kerry, and son Tyler got in the path of a historic and deadly tornado that sliced a six-mile swath across Wilson County on March 3.
Gluck, a teacher and track coach at West Wilson Middle School across the street from his house for 10 years, heard his phone alert at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, warning of an impending tornado.
“I told my wife and son to head to the basement,” he recalled.
When it was over, Gluck was stuck in a little cave with an entire structure on him.
“The door that fell on me saved my life,” he said. “It kept me from being sucked away and secured me.”
He crawled his way out and no structure to find his mom. In the darkness, he found his way where walls should be, across the lawn and to another hole to get to her.
“I was yelling for my mom,” he said. “She finally yelled back and said she could not get up. I told her to stay still and I would get help.”
The rain was pouring and gas was leaking. Gluck had his cell phone and called 911. He tried to get to the basement and the doors were jammed.
“The rain was so loud as I banged on the door screaming for my wife,” Gluck said.
He called her on his cellphone and she answered. She said they were OK. Gluck’s voice broke. “Hearing her voice was everything in my life.”
Fire, police and EMS personnel arrived. Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick is a neighbor and came to help as well. Fire Department of Mt. Juliet slung up a ladder to rescue Pearl.
“They wrapped mom up with blankets like a cocoon, and handed her down the ladder so gently,” Gluck said.
She was like a fragile feather at 4-foot-11. Gluck went in the ambulance with her to the hospital after he was reunited with his wife and son. Pearl sustained a cracked pelvis and is expected to recover.
Gluck’s father, Armin, is a Holocaust survivor. He died last December.
“I am ecstatic right now,” Gluck said. “Because of him, and what he went through I’ve always known I can survive anything. If he can live through that, we can live through this.”
Volunteer effort
Two days after the tornado hundreds of volunteer cleanup workers converged on Gluck’s property. Volunteers from West Wilson Middle, Gladeville Middle, Wilson Central High school and Mt. Juliet High School, came in droves to pick through scattered family memories and items.
Hunter Arnold is a sixth-grade teacher at WWMS and was in that group.
“I’ve known Ken for a while,” he said. “This is awful. I know he’s said he’s fortunate to be alive with no injuries. This turn out is pretty incredible. It shows how this family has been a blessing to our community.”
Maggie, the family’s dog, survived and two cats, Beef and Tangerine, were found, but the third cat was missing.
When Gluck drove up to where his house had been, a volunteer was holding Clementine, the missing cat.
“That undid me,” Gluck said.
Gluck stood by the only three walls left standing where he and his mom survived. He looked at his life’s belongings, naked to the world.
“I am blown away,” he said in tears. “We have found albums and some clothing, a change of clothes, a lot is lost, there are a few things. The pool table managed to survive, which is strange.”
All five cars are demolished. The family is staying at the local Holiday Inn.
“But I have huge families,” he said. “My wife is a nurse at Summit Medical Center and I have my West Wilson Middle family. We will be OK.”
And, Gluck said, he knows his father was holding up the three walls to save them.