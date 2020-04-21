More than a dozen volunteers recently worked to create quilts intended for families of premature babies during an annual workshop at the James E. Ward Ag Center.
The Wilson County Family and Consumer Education held its third annual Preemie Quilt Workshop with the goal of providing families with a comfortable keepsake and raise awareness about premature childbirth.
“This workshop started because we have a division for preemie quilts at the (Wilson County) Fair,” said Shelly Barnes, Family and Consumer Sciences extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County.
Barnes said participation in the contest at the Wilson County Fair had dwindled in the years prior to the first workshop three years ago.
“When we started this, we only had 11 entries the previous year,” said Penny West, Wilson County FCE community service chairman. “Last year we had almost 70.”
Carolyn Binkley facilitated the event, which brought together people to brainstorm, collaborate and create quilts that will ultimately go to families in neonatal intensive care units in hospitals.
“We’re not really teaching people how to do it. We are just providing them a time to work together and brainstorm ideas,” Barnes said. “The one requirement is that if they come, they have to donate whatever they make. They don’t have to donate it today, but they have to enter it in the Fair.”
Barnes said the quilts would likely be used as keepsakes because of recent infant safety guideline changes that urge guardians to not have anything in the same crib as the children.
“These quilts are not really designed to be quilts that cover babies. They are designed as a keepsake for the family to remember, and just let them know that people are thinking of them during their time of need,” she said.
The Preemie Quilt Contest at the Wilson County Fair was the creation of Virginia Jordan, and Barnes said the workshop is an extension of her vision and desire to help families during a difficult period.
“I think it’s meaningful for the parents to know that people are thinking about their family,” Barnes said.