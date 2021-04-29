Three Mt. Juliet schools — W.A. Wright Elementary School, Green Hill High School and Mt. Juliet Christian Academy — have received STEM grants from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Approximately 200 schools received similar grants in TVA’s seven-state coverage area. Mt. Juliet High School and Lebanon High School were 2020 recipients.
W.A. Wright Elementary received a $3,500 grant that will go toward the school’s STEM program.
Leesa Hubbard, STEM teacher at W.A. Wright, said, “it is imperative that students learn the problem-solving skills and technology needed to be productive and contributing members of society. I truly believe we are in danger of raising a generation that thinks everything is disposable and does not know how to fix things.”
Green Hill High School received a $5,000 grant.
“When you take a look at what we’ve done in STEM over the years, there’s as high an emphasis on it now than it ever has been,” Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said in a news release. “That, combined with a strong focus in career and technical education, (CTE) it’s giving our students a true advantage because of the skills that are being learned and something they can apply into so many career paths.”
MJCA received a $5,000 grant that will go toward the school’s award-winning Future Farmers of America program.
“The TVA/MTEC grant allowed my classroom to extend STEM education from inside the classroom to outside the classroom,” said MJCA FFA Advisor Brittany Barnett. “We are blessed to have some extra help with this grant to have a greater focus on biblical application of sowing and reaping seeds.”