Walmart has announced plans to open a 925,000-square-foot automated fulfillment center in Lebanon that will support the retailer’s supply chain network and e-commerce business.
According to a company news release, the new facility, located at 1015 Hixson Blvd. near the intersection of Highway 109 and Interstate 840, is set to open in fall of 2022 and will create up to 300 full-time jobs.
The fulfillment center will include associates, AI-software and automated robots that work together to ship orders to customers. The new fulfillment center marks the retailer’s first one in the state of Tennessee.
“This facility will include game-changing automation technology that’s radically disrupting the supply chain, improving the customer experience and saving time for associates,” Senior Vice President, Automation and Innovation at Walmart U.S. David Guggina said in the news release.
The fulfillment center will store millions of items of Walmart merchandise to be shipped directly to customers as soon as the next day after ordering. Once an online order is placed, automated robots navigate a storage system to retrieve products and bring them to associates for packing.
“Walmart’s fulfillment center in Wilson County will play an important role in our broader supply chain network, focused on fulfilling Walmart.com orders and supporting our promise of free next-day and two-day shipping,” Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Operations, Walmart U.S. Steve Miller said in the news release
The fulfillment center is hiring for full-time positions, including general manager, human resource manager, maintenance manager, and environmental health and safety operations manager. Candidates can complete applications online at careers.walmart.com.