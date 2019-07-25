Mt. Juliet police are searching for a suspect who snatched about $900 worth of party goods from the Mt. Juliet Walmart on July 12.
And the male still did not get away with the party goods.
“The suspect pushed out a cart full of party supplies,” MJPD Cpt. Tyler Chandler said. “When he was confronted by loss prevention, he ditched the merchandise in the parking lot. We want to know who he is so we can charge him.”
Even though the suspect dropped the merchandise in the parking lot upon being noticed and ran, he still can be charged with a crime.
Anyone with information about the case can contact mjpd.org or (615) 754.8477.