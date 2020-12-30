GLADEVILLE – There is a chance NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip will be involved in some aspect of Nashville Superspeedway’s operation as work progress on the facility’s revitalization in preparation for next June’s opening races.
Track president Erik Moses yesterday said he recently had lunch with Waltrip in his Franklin hometown, and would be “super-pleased” to have the support of the retired three-time NASCAR champion and Fox Sports commentator.
But Moses said a potential role for Waltrip was not discussed.
“We have a living legend in our backyard and I wanted to meet him and get acquainted,” Moses said. “I would love it if we can get Darrell involved, but it was not part of our conversation over lunch.”
Waltrip has termed the re-opening of track “exciting,” especially with the securing of a premier NASCAR Cup race on June 20. He has indicated he would be willing to assist in some way.
During Kentucky Speedway’s opening in Waltrip’s home state of Kentucky, he participated in various media and public-relations events. As one of Middle Tennessee’s most celebrated and popular sports figures he would be well-suited for a similar role with the Superspeedway.
Meanwhile yesterday the NFL announced an expansion of its 2021 regular season from 16 to 17 games, which could have a ripple effect on NASCAR’s scheduling. The 2021 schedule will not be affected. But if the 2022 Super Bowl is pushed back a week, NASCAR’s season-opening Daytona 500 would probably be moved back as well, along with the remainder of the schedule.
The Superspeedway has a four-year contract with NASCAR, which assigns the race dates for each track. Moses said the Superspeedway’s future dates will be decided by NASCAR, as always, but “as a promoter” he hopes to keep the June dates.
Moses said work has begun on paving the apron of the 1.3-mile racetrack and adding to the safer barriers on the retaining walls. Renovations will be made to the luxury suites, media center and offices.
Moses anticipates approximately 15,000 temporary seats will be added to the 25,000 permanent grandstand seats, for a total of 40,000 for the June 18-19-20 NASCAR tripleheader – Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series races.
Dover Motorsports plans to add many more permanent seats if the Cup races draw as anticipated.
However, Moses cautioned that seating could be affected by the COVID-19 situation. If the pandemic is under control and restrictions on crowd size are relaxed, a sellout is anticipated.
“Like everything else during this (pandemic) period, we’ll have to wait and see what happens,” he says. “But we’ve had a great reception, things are going well, and I continue to be optimistic about next season.”