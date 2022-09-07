The southeast portion of Wilson County, including Watertown, had two new representatives taking office recently: Blake Hall as the District 9 commissioner and Beth Meyers as the Wilson County School Board Zone 2 representative.
Hall, who beat incumbent Sara Patton and candidate Luke McPeak, said the voters chose change in the August election. Patton had been on the commission for 12 years.
Hall’s district includes Norene, Greenvale, Commerce, Statesville, Cottage Home, Lascassas, Milton, Spain Hill, Liberty, Alexandria, Auburntown, and even some Lebanon addresses. He has the largest geographic district on the county commission.
Hall said that “incumbents are rarely defeated in Wilson County. Since 2010 there have been at least 75 individual County Commission seats up for election, and to my knowledge only 9 incumbents have been replaced.
“Commissioner Patton should definitely be recognized for her service to this community. I also believe that the voters have given me a mandate by putting their trust in me to be her successor.”
Hall said he lives in a rural area that has a WEMA station that does not have “adequate staffing right now and we have to face this crisis head on so that the people in this area have adequate access to emergency services just like the rest of the county.”
He said that WEMA has to be a “priority because in my eyes this is a life-or-death scenario, and we have to have people in place when our citizens need help when every second counts. I also want to talk with the other commissioners and leaders in our county about our growth and how we are going to respond to it.”
Meyers beat incumbent Bill Robinson who had served 12 years on the school board. Her zone covers a large area, including portions of Lebanon, Milton, Norene, Liberty, Alexandria, and Auburntown.
She noted that, “this was a tough race. The incumbent is a long-time resident and a genuinely nice man who has done a great deal for the community. That makes for a hard choice for citizens. However, I think I was successful because I spent time engaging constituents and listening to their concerns.
“A considerable number of people I spoke with expressed frustration with the current board and what they perceived as an apathy toward their concerns. Others shared that they felt it was time for a new voice on the board.
She said her goal is “to provide opportunities for constituents in all areas of my zone to meet with me to discuss their concerns and what they would like to see going forward.”
Meyers has been involved in education for more than 30 years. As a researcher, she said she “saw influences from organizations outside the state coming into Tennessee and flowing down into the county that are concerning, particularly their push for social emotional learning and controversial curricula.”
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings, who is the attorney for both the school board and county, said, “I have had the opportunity over the years I have served as County Attorney to serve many fine public servants. I look forward to serving for, and with, those elected and hope they continue the excellent representation and public service that our area has enjoyed for many years.
At the Aug. 21 special meeting of the school board, Jennings said that Robinson has been a part of his life since he was 12 when Jennings “took the field as a junior high (football) player. His daddy was a coach and I watched (Robinson) take over and coach and teach.
“This comes from a person whose mother served on the board for 16 years, our zone has never been represented better than it was with Bill Robinson. Serving kids is what he’s done his whole life.”