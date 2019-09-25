The Watertown City Council heard plans for two big events set for October at its regular meeting last week.
Vickie Frazier, owner of Artizan Insurance, told the city council about Oktoberfest, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Formerly known as the Art Walk, Frazier said Oktoberfest will feature artists set up in venues throughout the city. Free maps will be available to allow visitors to go on self-guided tours to see the art, visit with the artists and possibly even learn how to make their own art creations.
In addition, Frazier said a food truck and vendors will be set up at the Watertown Agricultural Pavilion, and a German-style band will play at the gazebo on the square. She said about 400 visitors are expected to arrive on an excursion train from Nashville.
Jim Amero, owner of Jim’s Antiques and unofficial mayor of the Watertown Square, told the council about plans for the annual fall installment of the Mile-Long Yard Sale. He said that the event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 will start at 7 a.m. and continue throughout the day.
The sale typically extends beyond the city along Sparta Pike north to the Lebanon city limits.
In other business, the city council heard a report from police Chief Bill Laney, who said his department is fully staffed. Laney said some of the officers volunteer their time to read to Watertown Elementary School students, and he hopes to start a police explorer program soon.
“I have met the new officers, and I think it’s great they are getting out in the community,” Alderman Kristie Cantrell said.
Laney said Coffee with a Cop is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 8-10 a.m. at Sassy Pecan.
Laney also said body cameras, given to officers about three months ago, continue to work well.
Laney also said he’s working with Sheriff Robert Bryan for the department to become a member of the Regional Organized Crime Information Center. ROCIC provides services and resources that directly impact law enforcement’s ability to successfully resolve criminal investigations, according to its website.
Fire Chief Blake Haun presented an $8,100 bid for a new door and repairs to water damage at the fire hall. The council approved the bid unanimously.
Haun said he and firefighter Steve Adams climbed 110 stories on Sept. 15 during the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Nashville 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower.
The council also approved a $12,125 bid to paint the ceiling, kitchen and offices at the Watertown Community Center. Jennings and the council initially considered approving a portion of the work, but the entire project bid was ultimately approved.
“I believe if we are going to do it, let’s do it all,” Alderman Brandon Howard said.
Howard also gave an update on the Three Forks Park playground project. He said a local family recently gave a $2,900 donation and change boxes at businesses across the city continue to bring in about $300 each week. About $25,000 remains to be collected to buy the new equipment for the park.
The council will meet Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.