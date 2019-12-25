A decades-long rule that allows non-Watertown residents who own property within the city limits to vote in city elections may no longer be in effect if the Watertown City Council chooses to strike it from the city charter and the state legislature signs off on the change.
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings said the provision was given to non-resident property owners when the city’s charter was adopted in 1937. During last Tuesday’s Watertown City Council meeting, Jennings referenced a letter Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren sent the city regarding the process that allows non-resident property owners to vote in Watertown elections.
In the letter, Warren asked the city to consider an ordinance that would require non-resident property owners who want to vote in the Watertown city elections to vote an absentee ballot. The ordinance would need to be passed and filed with the Wilson County Election Commission no less than 60 days prior to the general election, according to a state law the legislature passed in 2011. The offices of mayor and three at-large aldermen will be on the ballot in Watertown in November.
““We would send each one of those people who requested it a ballot in the mail,” Warren said last Wednesday. “They would fill it out and send it back in. They would have to request it just like anyone who did an absentee.
Warren said he made the request because Watertown is the lone city in Wilson County that allows non-resident property owners to vote there, and it would make it easier for election officials when the county’s new county-wide voting system begins with the 2020 elections.
Warren said if the city chose to pass the ordinance, it would affect about 24 voters or anyone who registers as a non-resident property owner in Watertown.
The Watertown council discussed the ordinance but also took it one step further to possibly abolish the non-resident property owner provision from the city charter.
Alderman Brandon Howard brought up a scenario where if 40 people came together to buy a piece of property in Watertown, they could potentially affect the outcome of a municipal election because there is a low number of registered voters who live inside the city limits.
“It’s just crazy for someone in Mt. Juliet to vote for someone in Watertown,” Alderman Howell Roberts said. “… It’s not good for us either way.”
Howard asked Jennings what it would take to abolish the non-resident property owner voting rule, and Jennings said it would take a charter change, which would require the state legislature’s approval.
“It probably needs to go away,” Jennings said. “It’s an antiquated-type thing.”
The council didn’t take a vote on the issue. Jennings said he wanted the council to think about the next steps and discuss it further at its January meeting.
In other business, Chuck Whitlock, Wilson County Schools’ health services supervisor and chair of the Wilson County Health Council, spoke to the council about Walk Across Wilson.
The event challenges students and their families to try 30 minutes of physical activity a day for a month in February. Walk Across Wilson will kick off with a relay Feb. 1 across the county.
Whitlock asked for help from Watertown police as one leg will take Sparta Pike to Lebanon.
“We really wanted to make it a big celebration,” Whitlock said. “We have lagged in participation from this end of the county …”
Howard said the town’s playground fundraising project is at more than $50,000 and has about $22,000 left to go. The goal is to have it completed by opening day of youth league baseball and softball.
Fire Chief Blake Haun told the council Gallatin Fire Department plans to approach its council to get approval to donate about $90,000 worth of breathing equipment for the 20 Watertown volunteer firefighters.
The council will meet Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.