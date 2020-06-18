M.J. Harris showed his parents, family and the Watertown community his bravery superpowers when the then-3-year-old underwent surgery two years ago to remove a brain tumor.
Now M.J., 5, will have to conjure up those same powers a second time as the family awaits another surgery to remove a second tumor in his brain.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the news we wanted to hear today,” M.J.’s mother, Lacee Harris, said in a Facebook post. “The spot on M.J.’s brain is, in fact, another tumor. It has changed in the last nine months. It isn’t as big as the first one yet, but the doctor feels if we wait longer than six weeks, it could be causing fluid buildup. He will need another surgery in four-to six-weeks to have this one removed, as well, and then we will go from there.”
Lacee said a small spot on her son’s scans didn’t initially raise any concerns among doctors until June 9 when M.J. went for his nine-month checkup.
“We first found the spot three months after his first surgery, which was in August 2018,” Lacee Harris said. “So, this new spot showed up in November 2018, but it was so small the doctor at the time wasn’t sure if it was scar tissue or another tumor already forming. So, we just kind of watched it. We went another three months, and there was no change, and we went six months, and there was no change. So, let’s wait nine months, and that was Tuesday, and there was change from the scans.”
So, on July 8, M.J. will undergo his second brain surgery in as many years.
“We decided to wait until after the Fourth of July and make the Fourth of July a big, little holiday for him,” Lacee said.
“We have a huge family on both sides. I think the last time he had is brain surgery, there were at least 20 people, family-wise, in the waiting room. Of course, this year with the coronavirus, I’ll be the only one in the waiting room. His dad has to sit in the car. They say he can’t even come in.”
Two years ago, the Goodwheel Cruisers Car Club held the M.J. Harris Benefit Car Show as part of the Watertown Police Department’s Community Appreciation Day.
But this year is different with the COVID-19 pandemic, so fundraising events have become difficult to plan. A community yard sale fundraiser and silent auction is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 215 E. Main St. in Watertown. Lacee said she plans to have the family at the yard sale Saturday. Other fundraising efforts will take place on Facebook due to coronavirus concerns.
“Watertown, of course, is just amazing,” Lacee Harris said. “We are really blessed to live in a small little town like Watertown. It really is amazing.”
Sherri Clodfelter, who organized the yard sale, said it’s worth all the effort for such a wonderful family.
“His mother is very active in the community and has supported Santa’s Elves with her excellent photography skills and time,” Clodfelter said. “She has, year after year, donated her time for Santa pictures for a monetary or toy donation to support Santa’s Elves, as well as taking Santa photos at the event. She is a top-notch childcare provider who has cared for my own grandson. Ms. Lacee, as he calls her, is the sweetest thing like sugar in his words.”
Lacee said she’s worked in childcare in Watertown for the past 10 years. M.J.’s father, Matt Harris, works for Lochinvar in Lebanon.