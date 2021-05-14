Watertown High School’s theatre troupe Purple Tiger Theatre is performing a filmed version of “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” that will premiere at the town’s Stardust Drive-In Theatre this month.
Rather than sticking to William Shakespeare’s original script, theatre teacher and show director Edie Pope said the show will be called “A Midsummer’s Dream in Watertown”.
A professional company filmed the show on locations in the town. The plot is similar to Shakespeare’s play, but instead of a show for the Duke, there is a show for WHS principal Darien Brown’s birthday, Pope said.
“(We use) modern day language, but it is set in Watertown. You’ll hear things about local landmarks and local people,” Pope said.
The movie version of the show, which was filmed earlier in May, will premiere at The Stardust Drive-In Theatre on Thursday, May 20. Admission will be $5 per person.
“Ms. Pope has done a phenomenal job this year of trying to think outside of the box and find ways for our students to perform, but yet fall under the guidelines of COVID,” Brown said. “This is another example of how she has found a way to stay within the guidelines but give our students the opportunity to do something they love to do.”
There will be a red-carpet event immediately before the show, Pope said.
Pope said it is not unusual for the play to take place outside of a theatre.
“We were looking for things off the beaten track,” she added. “Things outside the norm to accommodate the COVID-19 situation. There are a lot of very talented people in our community.
“There is a woman in particular, Ruby Guidara, who is a Hollywood movie and video making art director. She’s very graciously consented to helping us by putting us in touch with all the right people and helping me learn a new skill that is totally outside my wheelhouse.”
Rachel Jones, who plays Cobweb, said performing the play for film, “is exciting because it’s something we’ve never done before and it’s a lot more physical for the fairies.”
“When I tell people about what we’re doing, I tell them it’s a real world meeting a fictional world and its intercrossing,” said Raeann Green, who plays Puck. “My character creates all the mischief in the world.”
Last semester, the actors performed small skits of prominent people in the history of Watertown during the Christmas parade on the square.
“This gave our students a new outlook on Watertown and how it became the town and the community it is today,” Brown said.” Then, this spring she comes up with the idea to use the Drive In and have our students perform on the big screen.”