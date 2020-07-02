Driving down Sparta Pike into the heart of Watertown usually provides the sight of families enjoying the amenities of Three Forks Community Park; however, over the summer one essential piece of that was missing — the playground.
The City of Watertown has worked hard in the past year to fund a new playground that is expected to open soon. The previous equipment had been in use for more than 30 years. Alderman Brandon Howard told the Wilson Post in an August 2019 article that the equipment had become a safety concern.
Thanks to individual and corporate donors, government officials, donation boxes and a sizeable contribution from Leadership Wilson the park upgrade is nearly complete.
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings said that approximately $78,000 has been spent. He said that mulch still had to be installed and paid for, but funds have been allotted for that. The entire project was expected to cost about $105,000.
“The new equipment is better, stronger and offers more options to the users,” he said. Recently crews could be seen installing the new Tiger purple swingset and slide. Installation of the actual playground was completed on June 19.
“It gives them an option to play safely and enjoy themselves while other family members may be using the walking track, playing sports or just relaxing,” Jennings said. “It is a quality of life addition.”
Jennings said he hopes to have an official ribbon cutting, but may open the playground prior to that.