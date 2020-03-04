Wilson County Health Department director Tim Diffenderfer announced the Three Forks Community Park playground project has reached its $115,000 goal and that new playground equipment would be installed the week of April 13, weather permitting.
A group from Leadership Wilson class of 2020 helped to raise the remaining $87,415. Diffenderfer said the group exceeded its goal in 108 days, which included an anonymous $8,200 donation. Spare-change boxes in businesses around Watertown also added more than $3,000.
The announcement was made at the Feb. 25 Watertown City Council meeting.
The council also approved a request from Watertown resident Helen Locke to place a plaque in Three Forks Community Park near where a tree was planted in honor of her deceased husband, Jimmy Locke.
Later in the meeting, city youth sports director Jeff Tunks said youth sports participation continues to grow. He said basketball just wrapped up its 17th season with 240 participants.
He also announced football signups are ongoing, and practices will start March 15. Last year, 75 players and 42 cheerleaders participated. Tunks also asked the council to put helmets, shoulder pads and other equipment on a three-year rotation.
Tunks said soccer signups will begin April 16, and 100 children signed up last year. A new wrestling program is also expected to start in the next month.
Other council business
Watertown contract wastewater manager Dale Smith said the city sent a response Jan. 26 to a Dec. 11 letter from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation regarding violations found in an inspection of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
In the response letter, Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings effectively said all of the items found in the state inspection would be addressed in an upcoming $2 million wastewater treatment plant and sewer system rehabilitation project planned for this year.
Jennings said in November he spoke with TDEC and other state officials who said they were “optimistic” the city would get a low-interest loan with a 1.3 percent interest rate to pay for the project. Jennings said a second option would be a 3 percent loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The loan, however, is contingent on plans Water Management has yet to provide to the city.
Watertown police Chief Bill Laney said the city was down to two full-time and two part-time officers on patrol in the city. Jennings told Laney not to hesitate to use sheriff’s deputies to cover shifts. Laney said all shifts would be covered.
Alderman Katie Smith asked whether it would be best to raise pay rates for officers.
“Just about every employee we have is underpaid, especially in the police department,” Jennings said. “... It’s a challenge, and our people have been loyal. They could certainly go make more money.”
Jennings said he would look at the budget to see if the city could afford pay increases.
Watertown Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Steven Adams said firefighters responded to 40 calls in January, which averaged 1.29 calls per day. He said an increase in staffing resulted in increased response times.
Adams said the department recently applied for a $134,250 grant with a $6,713 match, as well as a $32,950 fully funded grant, to replace equipment.
Jennings said a family estate donated $2,500 years ago to the city “for the public good.” He said he wanted the money to go to buy more Christmas decorations, and the council approved the plan.
The council will meet March 17 at