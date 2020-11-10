Watertown mural

A mural honoring the Tennessee Central Railway Museum excursion trains that travel to Watertown from Nashville will be unveiled in Watertown next week. The mural is painted on a wall of AR Restoration on a walking path from the train station to downtown Watertown. The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12 at 11:30 a.m. The mural is the seventh of 10 scheduled to be completed this year in Wilson County and was painted by Pat Jackson of Sun Graphic Signs. They are part of an initiative of the Wilson County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Wilson County Murals Committee. 

