Today

Rain likely. Much cooler. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries are possible. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.