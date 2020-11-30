Watertown High School student Grant Irons was recently featured at Dell Technologies World, the company’s annual conference designed to engage customers, partners and influencers.
This event has usually been an in-person event in Las Vegas, but due to the pandemic it moved online this year.
“To open the event, Michael Dell, our CEO and Founder, delivered a keynote exploring how technology and digital transformation can lead the way to economic recovery and human progress,” Dell spokesperson Melanie Derome said. “One of the stories he shared during this keynote was the story of our Dell Student Tech Crew program, which is a student-led IT helpdesk on high school campuses which promotes future career skills and access to opportunities.”
Irons is a member of the Dell Student Tech Crew in Wilson County and was featured as one of three students nationwide who shared why the program is important to his school and to him personally.
To be a part of the program, Irons became a certified Dell technician and helps his peers and school staff members with technology issues, Derome said.
The students also have access to professional development training including entrepreneurship.
“It was a very interesting experience, knowing that I would be involved with Michael Dell, someone that a lot of people don’t get a chance to spend time with,” Irons said in a video produced by Wilson County Schools. “Just getting a shout out from him and just work with him was very interesting.”
Irons said that to be one of three students in the country to be a part of the conference was “very interesting. Being a small-town school, where no one would think to be at large technology area. Most things we do around here are farm related. To bring something different is pretty cool.”
Irons is among several WCS students that are a part of the Student Tech Crew. Irons offered advice for those who become a part of the group.
“When you get on board, don’t let everything overwhelm you,” he said. “It looks like a lot. It is a lot, but as long as you sit there, read that material and really try to grasp it, it will help you so much in the long run being able to do everything you are going to do working on these computers.”
He said that before the Student Tech Crew was formed, there were a number of computers that “sat on shelves.” Now, he said, because of the Student Tech Crew, “we have the opportunity to take all of those devices that were broken, fix them and give them out to students who did not have one before.”
Derome said Irons was selected “because of the leadership skills that he has demonstrated as part of Dell Student Tech Crew. In his second year as a member, he acts as a mentor to the new class of students that have joined Dell Student Tech Crew.
“He also helps service the devices at his school in Watertown including getting devices out to the broader student population to support virtual learning for the fall semester.”
In addition to his school work, Grant also volunteers with the Wilson County Sherriff’s Office learning about emergency communications.”
“I would like to be involved in a technological field, particularly in law enforcement,” he said. “It’s taking two passions of mine that I really want to bring together. I’m kind of looking into the cybersecurity aspect, but I’m looking into the field to see what I really want to do.”