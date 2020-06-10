Watertown High School junior Avery Lamberson has been named the 2020 June Dairy Month Chairman for Wilson County.
The activities, cosponsored by The Dairy Alliance, 4-H and the Tennessee Farm Bureau, are designed to communicate the value of milk and other dairy products to Tennessee consumers. Chairpersons play a vital role in spreading dairy’s message in their communities.
“My dad and all of his brothers grew up on a dairy farm. The dairy industry has always been close to my family’s heart, and that love for the dairy industry and agriculture rubbed off on me,” Lamberson said. “By being June Dairy Month Chairman, it will help me advocate for the dairy industry and help teach others the truths of the industry.”
Lamberson is the daughter of Randy and Andrea Lamberson. She is a member of the National Honor Society, BETA Club, FFA and the Wilson County Youth Fair Board. Lamberson is an active member of her 4-H chapter, participating in Honor Club, archery, Chick Chain, judging teams and public speaking.
In 2019, there were an estimated 32,000 Tennessee dairy cows living on 200 dairy farms producing 64.1 million gallons of milk.