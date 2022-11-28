Watertown High School’s Purple Tiger Theatre students are gearing up for two separate and distinctive performances in December.
First is a character walk prior to and after the Watertown Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. For “A Watertown Troubadourian Christmas” 12 Watertown High theater students will portray local people, including the late Edsel Floyd.
“The character walk was born (in 2020) from the need to perform nontraditionally due to COVID,” said WHS theatre teacher Edie Pope.
There will be signs at each character stop around the Watertown Square and the parade route containing a photograph and some information about the person being portrayed, Pope said. All of the scripts were written by former students and Samantha Harrell, an English teacher at WHS.
The characters each represent a different decade and were chosen based on their significance to Watertown or Watertown High School.
“People who are in attendance simply approach one of the characters and the character will begin his or her monologue,” Pope said. “At the end of that one, community members may simply go on to the next character and hear what he or she has to say. There are 11 stops in all and each one is easily visible. It’s very casual and interactive.”
On Dec. 9-11, the theater students will perform the play, “An O. Henry Holiday, Gifts of the Season,” which Pope called the “quintessential Christmas (play).
The show is made up of the classic “The Gift of the Magi” as well as two more stories.
“This play was written by a playwright,” Pope said, “I’m only responsible for the music and the immersion experience as the public arrives. That includes a street scene with the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas at the turn of the 19th century. My classes are involved in the planning, design, and creation of the entire production. I mean, I cast a vision and they’re all over it. That’s my favorite part. Even the cover art is all original and done by a student.”