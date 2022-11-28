Watertown theater

Tracy Hughes, portraying Edsel Floyd, greets Paulette Floyd Dorris, the sister of the late Watertown resident Edsel Floyd, at the 2021 “A Watertown Troubadourian Christmas”.

 Tanya Laura Pope

Watertown High School’s Purple Tiger Theatre students are gearing up for two separate and distinctive performances in December.

First is a character walk prior to and after the Watertown Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. For “A Watertown Troubadourian Christmas” 12 Watertown High theater students will portray local people, including the late Edsel Floyd.