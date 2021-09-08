Was it Colonel Mustard in the library with a rope? Audience members can find out, starting Thursday, Sept. 9 as Wilson Central High School’s Wildcat Theatre presents, “Clue: On Stage.”
Unlike a lot of shows where the audience sits back and watches the show, WCHS theatre teacher Katharine Ray said, “when the audience comes in at the top of the show they will receive a playing card, like that of the board game. The audience has the opportunity to make their guesses throughout the first half of the show.
With the different options of the ending of the game, there is a chance that the play could be the same. Ray is keeping the fact that each show could have a different ending under her hat, stating, “unfortunately, I can’t tell you if there are different endings. That might be cheating.”
The cast is small, 10 players in all, and “translates well to film should we be forced to cancel in-person productions; we have already secured streaming rights to ensure we had some kind of an audience,” Ray said.
WCHS graduate Morgan Chambers returned to design the set, and graduate Gianna Sasmore returned as the show’s assistant director.
“All of our shows this year are lighthearted, something I think we are in dire need of right now. We are currently in a rebuilding year, as many arts programs in the county find themselves. We hope that this comedy will get our audience excited about Wildcat Theatre again,” Ray said.
Ray requests that all members of the audience wear a mask. The seating capacity for the theater is 500.
“We don’t normally sell out, although we are hoping for some really great turnout with the four shows, so there will be opportunity for our guests to distance as they feel the need,” she said.