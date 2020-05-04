Six Wilson Central High School seniors went on the trip of a lifetime to New York over Spring Break in March.
Sean Vincion, Eli Beck, Chloe Camp, Caleb Fanning, Abigail Rider and Raymond Ni went on the trip with school theatre teacher Katharine Ray.
They visited Central Park, Times Square and the 9/11 Memorial. The students also attended some Broadway shows, including “Six the Musical”, “Chicago”, “Beetlejuice”, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Part 1 and 2”, “The Play That Goes Wrong”, and “The Book of Mormon”.
Vincion, who has worked in the technical side of theatre productions at WCHS, said that he didn’t have a favorite show, because, “they were all so good in different ways. The sets, lights, and the talent that these shows have are just amazing.”
Before the coronavirus precautions, people could stand at the backstage door and meet actors as they exited the theatre. Vincion said most stage doors were closed during this trip because of health precautions.
Beck said he went to the city because he wanted to see a Broadway show as well as Times Square. He said that the trip was better than being on the beach for Spring Break.
“The beach is cool, but I had so much fun in New York,” he said. “I got to shop around and see a lot of fun and interesting sights. And see a musical.”
He also got to see a mariachi band on the subway and “I played a game of chess with a man at Starbucks. He was the perfect example of New York's version of nice, meaning he was respectful but straight to the point. He was a very good chess player. It was clear he had years of experience.”
Camp said she wanted to go to New York because, “I believe that the world will always be changing and if you don’t take the opportunity to see it, you might miss some beautiful sights. I love traveling, and I have never been far north. Travel experience is good to have for my later life.”
She said she fulfilled a dream by seeing the Harry Potter performance.
Fanning said he wanted to go because “I have wanted to visit for a while. I would love to live there someday, plus the exciting nature of the city and the theatre center of Broadway made it very desirable for me to visit. It was 100 times better than the beach. I love the beach, but something about a big city such as New York City makes me feel at home.”
He said that he would like to “go back again every year if I could. I experienced a lot, but I know I still have a large majority of stuff (to experience) because of how large and busy the city is.”