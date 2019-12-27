Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS... PATCHY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED ACROSS MIDDLE TENNESSEE LEADING TO VISIBILITIES LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE IN SOME LOCATIONS. PATCHY DENSE FOG IS EXPECTED TO LINGER THROUGH THE REST OF THE NIGHT AND DAWN HOURS. CAUTION SHOULD BE USED IF TRAVEL IS PLANNED TONIGHT AS VISIBILITIES MAY QUICKLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE.