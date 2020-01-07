Wilson County Schools has accepted a proposal that would end the liquor-by-the-drink lawsuit against the City of Mt. Juliet, which was brought by the school board five years ago.
In the motion, made by board member Chad Karl, the approval was contingent upon the Mt. Juliet city commissioners approving it at their Jan. 13 meeting and that the funds be paid in full within 15 days. If accepted by Mt. Juliet, that would end the city’s appeals on the matter as well.
WCS board attorney Mike Jennings said that the total amount would not be known until Mt. Juliet acts on Monday.
The school board voted 5-1 to accept the proposal, which was offered by the city of Mt. Juliet. Board member Bill Robinson was the lone “no” vote. Board member Linda Armistead was absent from the meeting.