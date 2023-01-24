The Wilson County Schools board voted 5-1-1 at its January meeting to keep a book about a teenager’s emotional struggles with the deaths of people close to him in four county high school libraries but also to place it on a mature reading list.

Also, the board voted to create a screening committee to review ethics complaints filed against board members and district personnel. According to board attorney Mike Jennings, the screening committee would determine the validity of the ethics complaints and then pass those on to the board’s ethics committee to determine an outcome. There are 15 ethics complaints currently pending.