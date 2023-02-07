Wilson County Schools is one step closer to getting a new elementary school after the WCS board on Monday approved $2.2 million for the design and management fees for a new elementary school to be built on Double Log Cabin Road.
The board voted to transfer the money from the general-purpose school fund to the education capital projects fund. The transfer leaves the WCS general-purpose fund at just under $20 million.
Those fees will pay for the design and management “all the way through the project,” according to WCS Director Jeff Luttrell.
Luttrell said that the money is an estimate and can change but is 5% of the total bid.
“The benefit of this is you would not include this amount in the requested bond at the county commission,” Luttrell said. “We would be using our fund balance for that part of the project. This will allow us to go ahead and get the bid and bring you some plans that you can approve. (These fees) will take place of the management of the design throughout the entire project.
“I think this is wise, and I think we can do it. It keeps us from having to pass this burden or passing this burden on to a bond over 20 years. This is what the fund balance is for and would keep us from the burden of bond over 20 years to our taxpayers.”
The district is planning to place vaping detectors in bathrooms at the schools, according to WCS Deputy Director of Operations Travis Mayfield. They will detect vaping in bathrooms and alert staff that vaping is taking place.
Mayfield said that the placement will not happen immediately in every school, but the district does have the availability to begin placing the detectors in the schools.
WCS board attorney Mike Jennings explained criminal law procedures with the board in reference to the books which have been brought before the book committee for keeping or removing them in school libraries.
He also told the board that it could hire an outside attorney to help with the book committee cases. Jennings said he knew of an attorney who can advise the board, but he would have to be paid for his work. He told the board he could help, but hiring an outside attorney would be beneficial. The motion to seek someone to hire was passed unanimously.
The board voted unanimously to include infertility insurance coverage to employee benefits. Luttrell said that many district employees have wanted infertility to be included for many years.
The board voted unanimously to name the softball field at Mt. Juliet High School in honor of former coach Mike Gwaltney. Some of Gwaltney’s former players encouraged the move to the board for Gwaltney, who died last October.