Wilson County Schools director Jeff Luttrell offered a recommendation to the school board concerning new protocols with COVID re-surging throughout the United States. The meeting was often contentious with board members expressing their anger at times with emails they have received, as well as with each other.
In July when Luttrell took over, “the numbers were down,” he said. “This virus seemed to be, going away, and everybody was elated. We celebrated the fourth of July, and we opened our communities back up. “
He said he remembers last year, when students were learning in a hybrid style, with have going to school two days a week and the other half going two different days. Looking back, that’s one of the smartest things we did. It allowed us to do some things. It allowed us to social distance. Educationally it wasn’t the best? That’s debatable.”
Luttrell said that one of the things he learned is the importance of education not only to the students, but to the community.
Last year, the district allowed remote education which had its share of challenges, such as internet access. Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced on Monday that states can request a waiver for temporary remote learning for students whose classrooms or schools have been closed due to increasing COVID numbers.
In 2020 the district opened schools remotely, then went hybrid. This year, as of Aug. 18, there were 19,676 students in WCS. That’s more than 1151 students over where were last year at this time.
Because all of the kids who are not attending the WCS virtual school, which is a school like a brick-and-mortar school, are all in a classroom or on a bus together, social distancing is more difficult.
“That’s been very, very challenging,” he said. “I’ve been in this business for 28 years, and I’ve never seen the stress level, the tension level of educators, and administrators, and nurses, and bus drivers.”
Luttrell said that the district is watching the COVID numbers within the school system, as well as the county, on an overall basis every day.
“We’re absolutely living this every hour of the day, and we’re catching it from both sides,” he said. “I can assure you that WCS is looking at everything we can look at.”
WCS is closed this week due to an increase in COVID cases in the county. As of Monday afternoon, there were 369 new positive cases and 2.253 contact traced students in WCS.
WCS spokesman Bart Barker said Monday, about the district’s plans for future remote learning requests, “we are still gathering information in all that’s been presented since Friday and the short call this morning. More will be discussed (at the Sept. 1 work session).”
“We’re stretched thin,” Luttrell said. “Some of it is COVID related. Some of it because student has been close contacted. “Your education system is stretched thin, folks. I don’t care which side you’re on. We’re stretched thin. I’ve got people working 60 and 80 hours a week to make this thing work.”
In the past, he said, educators would get the most respect. “You don’t even want to look at the emails we’ve received from both sides,” he said. “I get your stances. I understand that. I’m okay with you voicing your opinion. Our people are stretched. They’re stressed and they’re trying to educate our students.”
There were 38 bus routes that were not working on Aug. 24, Luttrell said.
When virtual school signups took place, it seemed that COVID was going away. To make a shift now, would affect staffing in the schools, Luttrell said, noting that he asked the state if he could extend the virtual enrollment and was denied because it was not on the original application.
He said that the school system is continuing daily temperature checks, of everyone entering a school building, as well as routine cleaning, personal protective equipment in the building and social distancing on buses when necessary.
“When you’re transporting the number of kids you’re transporting and the buses are designed the way they are for safety, we cannot guarantee that,” he said, noting that bus windows and roof fins opened when possible and buses disinfect daily. There are also sanitation stations throughout the schools.
“When possible, we try to socially distance by three feet,” he said. “That’s more difficult this year because no hybrid and all kids are back at the same time.”
There are also no mass gatherings such as assemblies and pep rallies, unless proper social distancing can be maintained, he said. Face coverings are available and are optional, but they are recommending that all students and staff wear them.
He said on Aug. 24, “if attendance falls below 85%, the school may move to face coverings requested. Right now, that’s the majority of our schools, getting close to the 85% rate. Folks, I’m pleading with this community, we’ve got to do something to stop it or we’re not going to be in school.”
Luttrell said the protocols align with the Tennessee Department of Health’s language, noting, “we’re in partnership with them and I feel good about that.”
The protocols were amended to say that symptom checks will take place once a week for only sixth through 12th grades. It passed 6-1 with board member Bill Robinson voting ‘no.’
The protocols, as amended, were approved 6-1, with Carrie Pfeiffer voting ‘no.’ She said in the meeting that she wanted a mask mandate throughout the system.