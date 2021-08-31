Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * Through late tonight. * Widespread heavy rainfall associated with the Tropical Depression Ida will continue to move across Middle Tennessee through late tonight. Additional rainfall amounts between 2" to 4" expected with locally higher amounts possible. Prolonged heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding issues. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&