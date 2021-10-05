WCS board votes for hybrid fall-break calendar for 2022-23
Wilson County School students, teachers and staff will use a hybrid schedule for their fall break in the 2022-23 school year, following a unanimous vote of the school year calendar by the Wilson County Schools board at its meeting Oct. 4.
Rather than taking one week off for fall break, which is the current schedule, the fall break will be Thursday, Oct. 6-Friday, Oct. 14. Wednesday, Oct. 5 will be a professional development date for educators and students will not be in school. That schedule was altered from the one offered by WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell.
“(The hybrid schedule) is not my first choice, which was based on academics, but we can make it work,” Luttrell told the board before it voted for the plan.
A one-week, two-week and hybrid calendars were considered. The vote for the one-week break failed 3-3 (the county commission has not filled the vacant position on the seven-person board). WCS board Chairman Larry Tomlinson, Linda Armistead and Bill Robinson voted “yes” for the one-week fall break calendar. Kimberly McGee, Jamie Farough and Carrie Pfeiffer voted “no.”
The vote for the two-week break calendar was defeated 4-2, with McGee and Farough voting for the extended break calendar.
Luttrell’s recommendation was to continue the one-week fall break along with the one week break at Thanksgiving. The one-week break at Thanksgiving remains.
Luttrell said the committee which discussed the calendar options was made up of three parents, three students, three teachers, three community members and a representative from the Lebanon Special School District.
He said he recommended the one-week fall break because, as an educator, he was concerned about the educational loss which could take place with a longer break.
“In the past, this has been a hot topic,” he said. “It may be after this. I’m OK with that. We’re on a block schedule, and with a two-week fall break, we would have 10 days without instructions. I have a concern with taking 10 days out of school. Some parents and teachers want a two-week fall break. I’m going to stick to what I believe. Students are better off when they were in schools.”
He said that LSSD is working with WCS on aligning their schedules. WCS already moved its spring break to match with LSSD a few years ago. With the hybrid calendar, students and staff would be out of school before Memorial Day.
Mask update
The board unanimously approved extending the current mask mandate through the next board meeting on Monday, Nov. 1. Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 84 op-out policy is still in effect.
The board also approved a 10-day COVID paid leave plan. The leave can be taken if a staff member is sick, quarantined or has someone in their care that is sick or quarantined.
The number of new positive student cases in WCS saw a slight uptick for the week ending Oct. 1., over the prior week. There were 104 new positive cases, up from 86 the previous week. The number of contact-traced students for the week ending Oct. 1 was 647. There were 603 contact-traced students for the week ending Sept. 24.
The number of new positive staff cases was down for the week ending Oct. 1, with seven positive cases. That is down from eight the previous week. The number of new contact-traced staff members was six, up from one the week previous.