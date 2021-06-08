The Wilson County Schools Board voted unanimously to approve incoming director Jeff Luttrell’s contract at the monthly board meeting on Monday night.
Luttrell, who is currently the WCS Human Resources Supervisor of Classified Personnel, will become the director on July 1, after the retirement of current Director Dr. Donna Wright.
The contract is for four years, and Luttrell will receive $170,000 per year. Salary increases or adjustments may happen, the contract states, but the duration of the contract stays the same.
He will receive a vehicle and the board will pay for all expenses, including insurance. The nine-page contract also stipulates rules for the director to observe, and it lists information about the renewal of the contract, vacation and sick days, health insurance and other benefits of the position.
The board also honored Wright at the meeting, celebrating her 40 years in education and seven years at the helm at WCS.
She has served as a teacher, principal, instructional leader and assistant superintendent over her career, the resolution said. She was named as the 2019 Superintendent of the Year, Wilsonian of the Year in 2018 by the Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and received the 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Tennessee.
“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again,” Wright said. “This is an extraordinary district. All I did was promote the work that was taking place.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, representatives from Helton Education Solutions and Educational Staffing Solutions presented a check for $7,500 each to the Wilson County Education Association. The WCEA is an organization that assists both educators and students.
WCS’ Career and Technical Education Supervisor Jake Hammond and WCS Supervisor of High School Education Dr. Kate Burgun briefed the board about a $759,000 innovative high school grant the district received. It was an early college pathway program grant, with a CTE facet. The district received the grant earlier this year.
The board voted unanimously in a special-called meeting on June 3 to approve an asbestos abatement contract for work at West Wilson Middle School.
The asbestos was disturbed in the school after the March 3, 2020, tornado that hit the building and heavily damaged much of it.
“In the mid-70s (the time the original layout of West Wilson was built) many construction materials contained asbestos,” WCS Spokesman Bart Barker said. “When these materials are disturbed, especially following a natural disaster and a rebuild is planned, they must be abated through regulations and requirements. The abatement process should take approximately two weeks.”
The next board workshop and meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 12, with the work session beginning at 5 p.m. and the meeting beginning at 6 p.m.