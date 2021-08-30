One of the Wilson County Schools board members who is named as a defendant in a lawsuit seeking to prevent the board from requiring facemasks in schools spoke about the lawsuit at the board’s special called meeting on Aug. 24.
The lawsuit was filed against board chairman Larry Tomlinson and board members Carrie Pfeiffer, Linda Armistead and Bill Robinson. The lawsuit, with 11 named plaintiffs, and claiming to have 10,000 additional plaintiffs, states that Gov. Bill Lee’s executive orders concerning masks are not legal because it wasn’t a law passed by the Tennessee General Assembly.
Lawsuit attorney John Tennyson, who is also a plaintiff, said, “at this point, I do not believe that Mr. Lee’s newest order (which allows parents to opt out of school board mask mandates) changes much in our position, especially as it regards our request for declaratory judgment that the WCBOE does not have the authority to issue a mask mandate because it was not granted to them by the General Assembly.”
Pfeiffer said that this year, there was a “perfect storm” as the district sent nearly 20,000 unmasked kids into the classroom sitting side-by-side every day has “significantly contributed to the situation we are in now.” The meeting was held three days before the district cancelled classes for a week to try to mitigate the virus case load.
“I don’t think what is in this policy recommendation goes far enough,” she said. “If we wait until a particular school building hits 85% attendance, it’s too late.”
She said that by saying “ ‘masks requested,’ rather than ‘masks required,’ that puts a lot on the principals. The state puts a lot on us when the state should have taken leadership.
“As a board, we are the leaders, and we have that responsibility to make that decision. When it comes to masks, and I know there are a lot of people in this room who don’t want their children wearing masks, the governor has given you the out. All you have to do is send in your letter that says you don’t want your children to wear a mask.”
Pfeiffer said the best solution is for the district to be allowed to be remote or hybrid in terms of learning. She noted that she believes masks should also be mandatory for staff and visitors.