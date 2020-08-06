The Wilson County School board will have three new members after Thursday’s election saw two incumbents lose and another candidate elected to fill a position with no incumbent running.
In Zone 1, former teacher Carrie Hartzog Pfeiffer defeated long-time board member Wayne McNeese and two other competitors to win the seat.
Pfeiffer, a Mt. Juliet High School graduate, received 1,387 votes McNeese received 937 votes; Lauren Smith had 885 and Mitch Rollins had 287.
“I’m very excited to work with the other newly elected members of the (school) board,” said Pfeiffer, who serves on two PTO boards. “We have a lot of difficult issues facing us, with the pandemic and dealing with the day to day business of the school system.
“I felt very confident going into today. I had gotten good feedback from people in my district. They were looking for changed. I’m very excited about the win. I knew it would be a close race, especially with as many candidates as were in the race. But I never made any assumptions. I was cautiously optimistic and when the results came in. I was just thrilled.”
McNeese had little to say other than he wished his “congratulations to the winners.” The election loss came just three days after the school board publicly censured him for two incidents of him making inappropriate comments to staff members.
McNeese said that the allegations were politically motivated and intended to damage his re-election chances.
In Zone 2, Mike Gwaltney, who was appointed to the seat in 2019, did not run.
Jon White, in his first political venture, took the win over former WCS school board chairman Don Weathers. White had 2,318 votes while Weathers had 1,843 votes.
“I am in shock and humbled,” White said. “I appreciate the fact that it was a nice friendly campaign. I am ready to serve but I am still in shock. I had no indication that it would turn out like this. Being a newcomer to the school board, I had a lot of support from family and friends. I told my wife this morning, ‘I have no idea of what is to happen, but it’s been a great experience either way.’ ”
Weathers could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.
In Zone 5, WCS school board chairman Larry Tomlinson beat newcomer Glenn Denton, 1,304 to 966.
“I’m grateful for the win,” Tomlinson said. “It was a hard race. We started really early and had to get out there because our opponent did. This is probably the most difficult race I’ve ever won. People realize that the only agenda I have is to make sure the boys and girls, and teachers and parents, get the best they can get. That’s what I always try to do. If you run for any other reason, there’s no need to be running.”
Denton said he believes his campaign won some aspects of the race.
“I think we did well in (Tomlinson’s) backyard,” Denton said. “I brought to light some things that were going on. There were close races everywhere. People I saw were not happy with everything. I think we ran the race the right way, not the dirty way. I don’t regret anything. This is my first time entering a race, and I think we did a very good job. I barked as loud as I could bark. We fought as good a race as anyone ever has.”
In Zone 7, incumbent Chad Karl received 1,212 votes but lost to Jamie Diane Farough, who had 1,587 votes. Phillip Murray received 976 votes.
“I’m really excited, but also in a little bit of shock,” Farough said. “It’s hard to beat the incumbent.”
She said the key to her winning was “listening to people. I feel as if Chad had voted against parents and teachers at times. I’ve attended board meetings for the past two-and-a-half years, not just during tbhe campaign. People asked me to be their advocate. I can actually speak for them now.”
Karl could not be reached for comment.
Pfeiffer, White, Tomlinson and Farough will be sworn in Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the WCS Central Office, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon.
LSSD
Two first-time candidates vied for an open seat with the Lebanon Special School District.
Joel Thacker won the race by a margin of 2,660 to 2,437 for Jay White.
Thacker could not be reached for comment but White said he had no hard feelings after the race.
“I’m OK with it,” White said. “He worked hard. He deserves it. He’ll do a great job. To be honest with you, I’m relieved that it’s over.”
Thacker will be sworn in on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at the LSSD Central Office, 397 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.
County voting
There were 24,933 votes cast (28 percent of eligible voters) in Wilson County. That total includes a county-record 15,418 in the 14-day early voting period.
U.S. Rep. John Rose, State Rep. Clark Boyd and State Rep. Susan Lynn were unopposed in the Republican primary. Christopher Finley was unopposed in the Democratic primary to face Rose in the November election. No Democratic candidate qualified to run for the state House districts in November.
For the Circuit Court Judge seat, Michael Collins defeated Brandon Bellar with 15,299 votes to 8,513.
State race
In the contentious U.S. Senate Republican primary field of 15 candidates, former ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty edged Dr. Manny Sethi, a Vanderbilt University Medical Center physician, by just over 50 percent to Sethi’s 40 percent. The two had fought in recent weeks about who was more conservative, but Hagerty, who had President Donald Trump’s endorsement, won.
Marquita Bradshaw won the Democratic primary for the seat and will face Hagerty in November’s election. The seat became vacant when Sen. Lamar Alexander announced his retirement last year.
Main Street Media reporter Jason Reynolds contributed to this report.