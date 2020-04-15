Wilson County Schools Director Dr. Donna Wright updated the WCS board on Monday night about the emergency rules that were passed by the Tennessee State Board of Education on April 9 to cover the remainder of the academic year.
Five of the six board members in attendance wore a surgical mask as a coronavirus precaution. Board member Wayne McNeese, sitting at the far end of the meeting table, did not wear one. Board member Chad Karl participated through video conferencing. Wright also did not wear a mask.
The state board unanimously approved emergency rules for school districts affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The issuance of an order by Gov. Bill Lee to close schools until at least April 30 prompted the state board meeting.
Lee is expected to make an announcement about the future the 2019-20 school year on Wednesday. The WCS school year will end May 21, as originally scheduled, whether or not Lee decides to close schools for the remainder of the academic year.
The State Board of Education is required to act on Lee’s order and must approve emergency rules to address special circumstances created by the statewide closure of schools in the spring semester of the 2019-20 school year.
Topics addressed amended graduation requirements for students scheduled to graduate in 2019-20 school year, grading considerations for students taking high school credit courses, suspension of TCAP testing in the spring semester of the 2019-20 school year and revised accountability requirements.
“These rules will be in effect for 180 days and give guidance for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year,” Wright told the WCS board. “We will meet as a board in our May meeting and produce a policy that aligns with the State Board of Education rules.”
The state board’s rules must be approved by the Tennessee Attorney General and then filed by the Secretary of State, according to Elizabeth Tullos, communication consultant with the State Board of Education. The rules will go into effect as soon as they are filed by the Secretary of State.
“This is really unique,” Wright said. “Never, in the history of the state, has this occurred.”
She distributed a synopsis of the state board’s meeting results to the WCS board. Among the items on the sheet were amended graduation requirements such as TCAP testing, end-of-course testing and civics testing, all altered by the state board.
The WCS students’ grades at the end of the year, will be the grade they were earning as of March 10, Wright said. Exceptions are those which have incomplete work or need to make up a test, she added. However, the ability to jump to a higher grade just for that purpose will not be allowed.
Because of the inequities in internet capabilities, even within Wilson County, no future lessons or tests are to take place, she added.
“Many students have the inability to sustainable broadband and there are huge black holes across the county,” Wright said. “It’s not whether they can afford the internet, but the ability for them to find a service provider.”
Wright said that the WCS teachers “have given extraordinary help to the kids on the bubble, given makeup tests, and have reached out to work with students so they wouldn’t fail a class because they couldn’t make up the work.”
In order to graduate in the 2019-20 school year, students must earn a minimum of 20 credit hours which shall include four credits of math, four credits of English Language Arts, three credits of science and two credits of social studies. That is down from 22 credit hours which is the state standard.
A student scheduled to graduate in the 2019-20 school year is not required to take and pass the civics test required by state law to meet the social studies course credit requirements to earn a regular high school diploma.
Seniors who were enrolled in a Tennessee public school during their 11th grade year and who did not take the ACT or SAT will not be required to take the ACT or SAT for graduation purposes.
Tennessee comprehensive assessment program (TCAP) tests, which include TNReady assessments, English learner assessments, alternate TCAP assessments and end-of-course examinations, will not be required this spring semester.
Kindergarten registration
(The in-person part of the process will be announced later)
Families with a child already attending a WCS school should use the existing Skyward Family Access account to add the incoming kindergarten student in the section titled “New Student Online Enrollment.”
Families with a Pre-K student currently enrolled in a WCS school can enroll the student for kindergarten as an existing student. Starting July 8 go to the Skyward account and complete the “Returning Student Registration” process.
The registration date for incoming pre-kindergarten students has yet to be rescheduled.
For questions or information, contact WCS Elementary Supervisor Yvonne Smith at smithy@wcschools.com