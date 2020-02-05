A series of policy changes were passed on first reading during the Wilson County School Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Included in those changes was the changing of language concerning early removal from school by a parent or guardian.
“We can never deny a parent the right to take their child out of school,” WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright said. “But we’ve had parents who didn’t want to wait in the car line who check their child out early on a repeated basis and that becomes disruptive.”
Part of the policy that was deleted said, “when a pattern of repeated early dismissals become evident the principal may refuse the request and the student will be required to stay until regular dismissal. “
The policy now says, “students may not be dismissed less than 30 minutes prior to school dismissal, unless exigent circumstances require early dismissal. Exigent circumstances shall be defined as those situations that are of such urgency to require early dismissal and shall be determined by the school principal.”
Wright said that the school system is “trying to make sure there is no disruption, including to front office, from bell to bell. Still, we have to be sensitive to parents when circumstances require it.”
Other policy changes included two in the attendance policy which stated, “10 unexcused absences will result in a referral to the Wilson County Juvenile Court for truancy following the implementation of all three tiers,” as well as, “suspension or expulsion from school or confinement in a correctional institution is not considered a ‘circumstance beyond the control’ of student and will count as an unexcused absence in any determination of the issuance or revocation of a student’s driver’s license.”
The policy amendments, which were voted on as one measure, were passed 5-2 with board members Wayne McNeese and Kimberly McGee voting, “no”.
Open enrollment
Open enrollment for students to remain or move to another school began Feb. 1 and lasts through Feb. 28. However, McGee asked why the school system has already allegedly “approved 8 to 10 students on an out-of-zone request. Why did they get approved out of the zoning application period?”
Board chairman Larry Tomlinson said he didn’t know if anyone was approved early. Wright said she had seen requests come before Feb. 1 but said that is normal throughout the school year with students moving, hardships, family circumstances or guardianship changes.
Attendance director William Moss said that the applications for open enrollment for the 2020-21 school year were available Feb. 1.
“Based on the applications submitted, we will review them between the end of February and April 15,” Moss said. “They are either approved or denied. If denied, then they can go before the board and ask for a review. That is board policy and allows for the director of schools to make recommendations for the approval of students. They would still have to fill out and application and be approved at that time.”
He said that he “has not signed off on any out-of-zone requests.” Wright added that she has not signed off on any students who has already been approved to stay at their current school or move to another.
At Monday’s meeting, Moss said he received 93 applications and had 36 additional emails. Eighty-five applications were at the high school level, while eight were at the kindergarten-8th grade level. He added that in a regular year he would receive between 400 to 500 applications, but he expected that number to double this year because of the rezoning.
Board member Bill Robinson said that eight students’ requests to change schools was approved last month at Thursday’s workshop. Monday night, he said, “we have not been consistent in the way this is handled. We’ve had discussion on this matter. When we set these (zoning) lines and did these things, that’s what we’re going to do.”
Robinson added, “I got wind of the fact that what I’ve been told earlier has not been followed. There have been approvals for children to move from one zone to another, before open enrollment. I’ve talked with (Moss and Wright) and mistakes have been made. I don’t know how we can have 20,000 sets of rules.”
Wright said that, “there are a lot of moving pieces with this. Parents are even looking at giving up guardianship to allow students to stay where they (currently attend). We’re trying to make the best decision in the interest of the child. We have to give relief and can’t make an exception for one group or team. We can’t make exception for sports, or we would have to make them for band, choral and basketball.”
WCS board attorney Mike Jennings said that whatever is done, the board needs, “to be consistent and follow the policy.”