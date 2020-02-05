Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR PARTS OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING... .A SLOW-MOVING FRONTAL SYSTEM WILL INCH ITS WAY ACROSS MIDDLE TENNESSEE OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS. THIS WILL PROVIDE THE FOCUS FOR WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND FEW STORMS, AND THE RAIN WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES. WHEN ADDED TO THE RAINFALL AMOUNTS THAT ALREADY FELL ACROSS THE MID STATE TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT, THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR LOCALIZED FLOODING THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * A PORTION OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, CANNON, CLAY, COFFEE, CUMBERLAND, DAVIDSON, DE KALB, FENTRESS, GRUNDY, JACKSON, MACON, OVERTON, PICKETT, PUTNAM, ROBERTSON, RUTHERFORD, SMITH, SUMNER, TROUSDALE, VAN BUREN, WARREN, WHITE, AND WILSON. * FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * RAINFALL WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES, WITH AND ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES FALLING ACROSS THE WATCH AREA. * LOCALIZED FLOODING IS POSSIBLE, AND FAST-RISING CREEKS AND STREAMS MAY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&