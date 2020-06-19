Wilson County Schools has instituted a new online payment system which will allow parents to pay fees and other costs without sending cash or checks to the school.
WCS spokesman Bart Barker said that parents have been using online payments for some time so “this will not be a big change for them. However, the overall convenience for them and school staffs is enhanced through this new system. Parents will be able to easily access this payment system online or via app on any mobile device.”
For more information about the system, visit https://www.schoolcashonline.com/
Teachers to get percent of raise
Teacher raises, which were approved with a referendum in March and put in the 2020-21 budget, will begin Aug. 15, WCS Finance Director Mickey Hall said.
“The teacher raise is specifically listed in our budget book,” he said. “We informed the board and county commission that (teachers) would get 70 percent of (the raise) on the Aug. 15 paycheck and the balance after we determine how much we were collecting (in the education portion of the sales tax).”
He said that the amount of collection is not known at this time. That is because the sales tax numbers, which go to the state, often take two months to be returned to the municipalities. The counties and municipalities get a portion of the total sales taxes. The state gets the rest.
“As far as collections, we do not know yet because it just started on May 1,” he said. “We will not have a good indication for many months.
Pay scale increases
The WCS board of education voted June 8 to approve an increase in the pay scale offered by WCS to new teachers, according to WCS Finance Director Mickey Hall.
“This is for new positions that we have in the budget for the pay scale for incoming teachers,” he said. “The positions funded will cover the pay scale. The pay scale was adjusted to match the pay raise for teachers. We adjust it when we give raises to teachers. This is not new.”
New principal at MJE
Angela Kincaid has been named as the new principal at Mt. Juliet Elementary School.
The position became open when Columbia native Michael Hickman was named as Maury County Public Schools Superintendent.
Kincaid most recently was an assistant principal at W.A. Wright. She has worked for 21 years in the WCS system.
“As the assistant principal, she was instrumental in W.A. Wright’s annual academic success and Reward School status several years in a row,” WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright said.
Schools reopening options
WCS has sent a survey to parents for feedback on the three options to resume classes.
The first option (“traditional”) has all students and teachers in the building Monday-Friday in a pre-tornado system.
The second option (“remote”) has the schools closed and all students and teachers work from home.
The third option (“hybrid”) has K-8 students going to the building on either a Tuesday-Thursday schedule or a Wednesday-Friday schedule. Monday would be a planning day for teachers. Students and teachers for grades 9-12 would have remote classes.
For the second and third options, classes would be held both with a classroom Zoom-like meeting with the teacher and with the students completing assignments on their own time and pace.