The Wilson County Schools board approved pushing back the first day of school two weeks to Monday, Aug. 17 because of the rise of coronavirus cases in the county at a special called meeting Saturday morning.
The first day of school had been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3. The vote to adopt the new calendar passed 5-2 with board members Kim McGee and Mike Gwaltney voting "no".
Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said that a "modified hybrid" classroom model will be used until at least Friday, Oct. 2, meaning all students will take classes at the school building and online on alternate days. The previously announced "hybrid" model had high school students taking all classes online every day.
"This is the wisest and safest course of action as we monitored the spread of this virus," Wright said. "We cannot in good conscience open our schools to students and staff on Aug. 3."
Wright said that the county had gone 11 consecutive days in the "critical risk" zone for virus cases.
"Our teachers are ready to go but we need to take every precaution to protect them also," Wright said about the district's 1,300 teachers.
Wright said that the fall break period of Oct. 5-9 will remain on the calendar and the new final day of the school year is scheduled for June 4. She said the preliminary plan is to return to the "traditional" model for students taking classes in the buildings each day on Oct. 12.
Wright said that district staff is developing plans to keep students in the same family who are at different schools on the same alternating-day schedule.
Wright said that about 3,800 students were enrolled in the "virtual" option of taking all classes online. Parents now have until July 29 at 3:30 to change their student's enrollment option.
Four of the six board members in the meeting room wore a facemask; Wayne McNeese and board chairman Larry Tomlinson did not. Board member McGee participated in the meeting electronically.