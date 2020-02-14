Wilson County Schools Director Dr. Donna Wright’s evaluation was released during the monthly school board meeting.
“It is a very positive evaluation,” said Deputy Director of Policy, Compliance & Employee Relations Rebecca Owens, who conducted the evaluation survey. “There was only one item where the person disagreed on. Overall, (Wright) had very positive comments. Overall, it was either strongly agree or agree on every item.”
There were 23 areas in which Wright was graded, listed under headings, “Mission and Vision,” “Instructional Leadership,” “Community/Public Relations” and “Financial Management.”
The only area in which Wright received a negative comment was under “Financial Management.”
Among the comments, which were listed anonymously was “Dr. Wright has the total interest of the students of Wilson County Schools at heart. She is willing to do whatever it takes to be sure that the best and most qualified people are hired to educate our students. Works tirelessly with the County Commission to develop a budget that promotes improving Wilson County Schools. Dr. Wright is very professional in her work habits and dealing with the public. She is dedicated to giving each student a chance to succeed and have the opportunity to advance their abilities.”
Wright said she wanted to thank the board and “that’s is a testimony to everyone on this board when you look at the progress, the work, the determination, as far as this board and moving the district forward. I want to thank you for that because that’s not always the case. There’s more work to be done on behalf of the staff and the faculty in Wilson County. I want to thank you for that because that allows us to do the work and to continue to do that, knowing that we have the support of the board. It’s much appreciated.”
The board voted unanimously to accept the evaluation. The entire evaluation can be found under the minutes of the Feb. 3 board meeting on the WCS website.
MJHS student scores perfect on ACT
Hayden Pierce, a Mt. Juliet High School senior, made a 36 on his ACT. He was honored at the board meeting.
“Perfect. A 36. The highest score you can attain,” Wright said. “That puts him in the .2 percent of students nationwide that have earned a 36. The thing I really want is to commend this young man is in all the subtests, you know you have reading, language arts, you’ve got the science, the math. He had a score of 36 on all of the tests except math, where he scored a 35.”
Pierce said he is waiting to hear from colleges about his acceptance, but Tulane University in New Orleans is his top choice. He plans to major in political economy or international studies, he told Wright.