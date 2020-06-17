The Wilson County Schools’ ethics committee is recommending hiring a Nashville-based law firm to advise the board in the ethics complaints issue surrounding WCS board member Wayne McNeese.
The three-member committee, consisting of Chairman Linda Armistead, Secretary Bill Robinson and Kimberly McGee, voted to make the recommendation to hire the law firm of Jackson, Shields, Yeiser and Holt to advise the full WCS board throughout the process.
Robinson, who researched the firm, said it will not charge for travel from Nashville to Lebanon. It will charge WCS $195 per hour during the duration of the complaint process.
The firm is being hired because of a second complaint against McNeese, in which WCS board attorney Mike Jennings is a potential witness, Armistead said. Jennings has recused himself from the complaint process.
“When I sat down with Mr. Jennings, in my mind, I wanted to come up with someone to give us an unbiased opinion and has no background with us,” Robinson said. “I want us to do this right. Every step we take, I want to get it right. (The law firm) will give us some guidance outside of the school perimeter. They are outside the fray and real versed in school law.”
All three committee members stressed they wanted an independent council, and Robinson said that they have not worked for the school system in the past and he didn’t, at the time, believe there was anyone at WCS who knew them.
Human resources director Rebecca Owens has told Robinson she does know two people within the practice. Jennings also knows attorneys from the firm. Robinson said that the law firm was highly recommended from other school systems.
The full board will meet in a special called meeting Monday night, June 22, at 6 p.m. to vote on hiring the firm.