The Wilson County School Board voted unanimously to approve an amendment to its budget to keep the system’s adult high school and adult basic education program funded during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The amended budget was requested by the county commission’s budget and education committees.
During a May 21 meeting, the board tasked the district to take a look at their monies to fund the two adult programs for the next fiscal year. The system had asked the committees to take the costs of the two programs under their hat for next year.
The committees’ members voted to approve paying the school’s debt for the new year but did not agree to fund those programs. Prior to the committee meetings, WCS Finance Director Mickey Hall advised the board that the two programs would have to be eliminated if the county commission did not fund them for the 2020-21 year.
Hall said that four full-time and one part-time employees retired from the adult programs, adding that three of those positions have been eliminated, and one full-time and one part-time position have been reconfigured into the new plan for the programs.
“The two adult education programs were reconfigured due to some retirements of staff members so we will not need as many staff to put the programs back in the budget,” Hall said. “They were funded from fund balance for the (fiscal year 2020-2021).”
WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright said that because of the age range with the students in the adult high school, there will be day and night classes for the students.
“If these requests are accepted by the Board of Education and County Commission, the General Purpose School Fund Budget for FY 2021 is balanced and meets the requirements of the State Department of Education,” Hall wrote in a recommendation to the school board.
The budget now goes to County Finance Director Aaron Maynard to incorporate into the county budget, Hall said. The commission will vote on that on June 15. There is a limit of 50 people allowed in the commission room, and it will be live streamed through Wilson County Television.