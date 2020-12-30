Wilson County Schools board attorney Mike Jennings said that the district and its insurance carrier are about $15 million apart on the costs to reopen two Mt. Juliet schools that were struck by a tornado last March.
During an appearance last week on WANT-FM’s “Coleman and Company,” morning show, Jennings said that WCS “thinks these buildings (Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle) need to be replaced and we have replacement value insurance. The insurance company thinks they ought to be repaired. We are about $14 million or $15 million apart. That’s a great big gap.”
Jennings took over negotiations about four weeks ago. Previously, retiring deputy director of schools Mickey Hall was the point person for the negotiations.
“When I (took over), I tried to get people talking and I made a proposal that was kind of way out there, but I was just trying to get them to the table to talk.
“I got a call the next day from a gentleman with Travelers (Insurance) in Connecticut. He said, ‘I’ll rent a car and come down there.’ I said, ‘if you’re going to bring money, that’s fine.’
“He said, ‘I’ll spend a couple hours educating you.’ I said, ‘I don’t need to be educated, we need our schools rebuilt. That is my position. We need new schools. We got to have them. We have to get started now.’ ”
WCS hired a company to work as a mediator with Travelers. That company helped the Joplin (Mo.) School District with insurance when a tornado hit that community in 2011.
Jennings said it could make a difference if there was a local agent that was supporting the school system’s efforts, explaining that the system is covered under the Tennessee Risk Management Trust.
According to its website, the TRMT is a member-owned insurance trust created in 1987 “with the goal of providing the best possible insurance services at the most stable, affordable price” to public entities in Tennessee.
“They cover all of your losses up to a certain point,” Jennings said. “They buy reinsurance, and the reinsurance is with Travelers. Our battle is really with Travelers. It’s not gotten to the shouting and that type of thing.
“This happened March 3. We’ve almost birthed this baby. We’re almost at nine months. We should have been building schools five or six months ago. Everybody wanted to, but correctly.
“You have to know where your money is and the people who are going to build it have to know they’re going to be paid. We have to get this resolved and I hope litigation is not the answer, but it may be the only option we have.”
Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson, also appearing on the radio show, said that the school board had an executive session meeting last week “to settle on what our gameplan is going to be. And how we’re going to proceed with it. Hopefully, something can be done after the first of the year.
“We’re making some progress. I would hope that it didn’t have to come down to litigation. But if that’s what it takes for us to get what we need, then that may be what we have to wind up doing.
Jennings recommended to the board at its Dec. 7 meeting that it have an insurance litigator in mind to hire if it files a lawsuit over the insurance money. Jennings said that is not his area of specialization.
Tomlinson said that WCS has a policy that called for a total rebuild of buildings.
“The sticking part is that they’re saying there are parts of the buildings that have to be rebuilt and there’s some of them that can be refurbished,” he said. “That hasn’t been our point.”
Tomlinson said that the City of Mt. Juliet has “passed some new building codes. They have adopted the (current) federal building codes. The state hasn’t done that yet.”
The insurance company says it is going to go by what the state building codes say, rather than what the City of Mt. Juliet says, Tomlinson said.
“I don’t see how they can do that because the schools are being built in the City of Mt. Juliet,” he said. “The City of Mt. Juliet has really worked well with us to try to get this done.”