Today

Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 42F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.