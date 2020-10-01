Wilson County Schools students in grades 6 through 12 likely will continue as hybrid learners throughout the end of the semester, said WCS Director Donna Wright at the board meeting Thursday night.
While the older students will continue to be hybrid (two days of classes in the building, two days virtual) learners, those in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth will return to a five days a week traditional model on Monday, Oct. 12, after fall break.
WCS strongly encourages those students to wear masks when they return to class, Wright noted.
“We have nine weeks, close to 44 days, once we return from fall break,” she said, adding WCS would look at the numbers after each 20 days to see how the COVID and flu numbers are affecting the older students.
After 20 days, if the numbers are going down, the system could return for a traditional platform for all students, Wright said.
Wright said that the ability to social distance in the larger schools, with more students and changing classes, is difficult.
“Those schools are just too large to provide social distancing,” she said. “Middle and high school students are moving around way too much to social distance during the day.”
She added that the classrooms which would be larger if all students returned to school at once, would also make it impossible to social distance of six feet.
This return does not affect students who are virtual learners this semester.
Virtual learning available for second semester
WCS is also offering virtual learning for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
If they do not make a choice and are “passive in the process, they will automatically be enrolled in traditional,” Dr. Christina Harris, supervisor of educator effectiveness, said. If they choose traditional, they will be choosing all three facets that go along with traditional: in-school traditional, hybrid and remote, she added.
Parents whose students are in virtual now will have to re-enroll, Harris said.
The registration can be found in Skyward and will be available Oct. 12-30, which is a firm deadline, she said. Whichever choice a parent makes is the way the student will learn next semester, she said.