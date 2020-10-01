Wilson County Schools (WCS) is creating a district-wide COVID-19 dashboard that is separate from the one the Tennessee Department of Education’s dashboard that launched in early September.
Bart Barker, WCS spokesman, said that the district is launching the dashboard for its website at the Oct. 1 school board meeting. The dashboard will offer weekly breakdowns since the start of school.
The COVID-19 data is looked at and evaluated “thoroughly every day,” he said. “This will be discussed in more detail at next week’s meeting along with the district dashboard. Our dashboard is the same info we send to the state, however our version will more user friendly to break down comparisons.
“We’ve received some complaints that the state dashboard is a little confusing on what people are looking at when they see the numbers and when those numbers were submitted.”
Barker said that Chuck Whitlock, Health Services Supervisor for WCS, “collects that data from schools and is in constant communication with Tennessee Department of Health.”
The data is broken down by school and the district does keep a total of the active cases at any given time, he said.
LSSD also sending updates
The Lebanon Special School District (LSSD) is also sending the parents weekly updates on the COVID-19 cases.
“Our COVID-19 team as well as both system and school administrators have been committed to transparent communication with our families as situations arise throughout COVID-19,” said LSSD Director Scott Benson.
As of Sept. 29, the district “will begin pushing out on school messenger email and posting on our website a COVID-19 Weekly Update. The update will provide (parents) with information from the previous week that includes the number of both students and staff who have tested positive, which directly correlates to the information we provide weekly for the Tennessee Department of Education State Dashboard.”
He said that in order to provide an even greater level of information, the district “will continue reporting to our families any class, grade, or school that has been quarantined. Our nurses and administrators will continue to call all families directly involved in any COVID-19 exposure situation.”
Parents questions the numbers
Questions about the actual number of COVID-19 cases at area schools have been posed on social media over the past two weeks.
The main concern is that the districts are not updating their numbers and the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is behind in their reporting.
“Districts will report on the week prior, Monday through Sunday,” said Victoria Robinson, Director of Media for the TDOE. “Districts are requested to update their information with the new cases for staff and new cases for students reported from Sunday to Sunday. Districts are requested to submit information for that time period on each Monday by (close of business on Central Time).”
She said the dashboard on the TDOE website will be updated and begin populating to display the new information on Tuesdays.
However, the numbers are only for the past week and are not a cumulative of the entire school year, she added.
TDOE turnovers
The TDOE has seen a 33 percent turnover rate since Commissioner Penny Schwinn took office in February 2019. That equates to 405 employees who resigned, retired or were terminated.
Five of 11 cabinet-level executives hired or retained by Schwinn have left the department or been removed from executive positions since last October.
State legislators are beginning to question Schwinn’s leadership and the workings of the department.
“We have a really chaotic department,” said Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, a former educator who sits on the House Education Committee. “It's really hard to get the work done if you're not organized and structured and really have a plan going forward, and I don’t feel like that department is thinking past two weeks from now. It’s frustrating.”
Despite the high turnover at the department, Gov. Bill Lee repeatedly has expressed his confidence in Schwinn’s leadership.