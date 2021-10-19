Wilson County Schools is looking for land for future school campuses, according to WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell, who said the district is reaching out to county landowners who will be willing to sell part or all of their property.
“We will be going to a (Request for Proposal) for land,” he said at a board work session. “We’ve been working on this for weeks.”
Mt. Juliet is one of the areas under consideration for land purchases. It was recently named the largest city in Wilson County by the U.S. Census Bureau, based on numbers from the 2020 census.
“Our growth in this county is still remaining at a very fast pace,” Luttrell said. “We’ve met with Mr. Morris and his group (Jason Morris with architectural firm Kaatz, Binkley, Morris and Jones,) and (Finance Director Michael Smith) and we’ve been looking. We also met with (county director of development services Tom Brashear) and we wanted to see that what we were seeing, they were seeing.”
Morris told the board that the capacity of the current schools in the county is nearing full, if not already at their student population limits.
“We looked at the areas and (noted) the areas that are over 85% (population)” Morris said. “Gladeville Elementary is at 99%. The classroom capacity is only 800. The next one that jumps out is West Elementary. It was a core and classroom capacity of 800 students. We’re currently sitting at about 827.”
Even with the new additions to the West Wilson Middle School, the capacity will be at 84% or 85%, Morris said.
The last school that was noted as over 85% is Lebanon High School, he said. It is at 89% capacity with 1,774 students, Morris said.
He said that when looking at areas with the most expected future growth is the Gladeville Elementary area, with a potential of 630 students coming to the school when new housing developments are built. Elzie Patton Elementary could see another 235 students, Rutland Elementary could see another 300 students, Stoner Creek could see another 584 students, Waterton Elementary an additional 823 students and W.A. Wright an additional 325 students.
Those numbers are based on developments currently approved or are pending approval, Morris said, noting that it will take about five years on average for the housing communities to be totally built.
Neighbors can “team up together” to sell land to the district, Morris said. That would be based on the total amount of land needed. The land acreage would determine what and how many schools could be placed on the land. The land, if large enough, could house at least two schools, he said.
“I can say one thing we know for sure is that growth is not going to stop,” said WCS board member Kimberly McGee. “My thought, and I am only speaking for myself, is that we are going to have to start leaning toward campuses. Middle, elementary and high schools, built for communities, versus picking and choosing an area just for one school.”
There is property in the Jackson Hills area that WCS already owns, Morris said, adding the initial plan was for a middle and an elementary school.
However, there are flooding issues in the back of the property and a gas line that runs through the middle of the land, Luttrell said.
To receive a downloadable copy of the RFP, go to https://tinyurl.com/5cfz3fyx.