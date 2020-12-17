When Wilson County Schools’ Director Dr. Donna Wright retires at the end of June, the school district will have a new leader for the first time in seven years.
Wright, who said she will be 68 years old next summer, said that her age is the main reason she has decided to retire.
“The goals I outlined when I first came into the position have been met, including the second set that we laid out three years later,” she said. “I was asked to stay on another year a year ago, and I accepted. I am happy that I did now, not knowing that we would have tornado destruction, displaced students and then a pandemic. I cannot imagine how a new superintendent would have fared, faced with all of the above.”
WCS Board of Education Chairman Larry Tomlinson said the board will start the process of finding Wright’s replacement in January.
“I don’t know whether we’re going to do it on our own or engage the Tennessee School Board Association for help,” he said. “I do feel like with Donna here, she has done a really good job of grooming people to take her place. We have people within our system who are capable of taking her place, if they were interested.”
Tomlinson said that Wright “has been really good to work with. We have a good relationship. She’s a good friend, not just the director of schools. I know she’s ready to retire and go on and enjoy her grandkids and do some traveling. I wish her well.”
Wright said at a recent school board meeting that she would like her replacement to be hired by early spring so that she can participate in a transition period for the new director. Wright said that she will help the board search for the next director, if she is asked.
Wright said that she would recommend her successor “be a good listener, take the time to build relationships and believe in the good people that make up Wilson County Schools.”
She added that she would pass on to the next director, “the understanding that this is an exemplary district, and it needs to be nurtured and supported, (including) the staff and students.”
Spring of upheaval
When the tornado destroyed two Mt. Juliet schools and damaged others last March and the pandemic became an issue less than two weeks later, Wright said she “had to think and plan differently. I have had to dig deep to find the wherewithal to meet the ever-changing landscape. What might be appropriate and right today can be turned upside down in 24 hours.”
Wright said that she believes “the stability of having someone they know and hopefully trust has been important, if not reassuring,” to the staff during the tornado and pandemic. She added that during those times, “my faith has been my rock on many days. “
Tomlinson said that Wright’s leadership during the spring were “extraordinary. I can’t imagine anyone else being in the director’s position during that time that could have handled the situation any better. I don’t know where we would have been for the past nine months without her leadership. She’s had a steady hand.”
District highlights
During Wright’s tenure, a massive building program has taken place the last seven years.
The district has extensively renovated several facilities, including Carroll-Oakland, Tuckers Crossroads, Watertown Elementary, Southside Elementary and Gladeville Elementary schools. It also turned the former Lebanon High School into an Administrative Training Complex, Wright said.
Four new schools were constructed, including Watertown High, Springdale Elementary, Gladeville Middle and Green Hill High schools. It has also “provided equitable access by constructing multi-purpose outdoor facilities for the remaining high schools that did not have access, including WHS, Lebanon High School and Wilson Central High schools,” she said.
Teacher pay has also been “brought to a competitive level, specifically after the approval of the sales tax referendum,” Wright said. “The pay increase, plus annual performance pay, for certified personnel was incredible, if not historical.”
Wright said she found it important to focus on the ACT for all high school students for scholarship opportunities.
“Our ACT scores are at a historic high, (and have been) steady progression since 2014,” she said. “We have expanded our CTE offerings at each school and rolling it down to middle school access. CODING and Computer Science have been strong additions. (We) restructured middle school programming in preparation to transition to high school, and we have made great strides on access and opportunity in each of our schools, and especially our high schools.”
The next steps
Even though she said she is proud of her work with WCS, Wright said she is “sad, somewhat, because I love what I do and never looked at what I do as a job. I have never had a moment in 38 years where I dreaded going to work or regretted my chosen profession. On the other end of the spectrum, I am excited about the future of the district with new leadership and a new vision. Knowing this will add to the enjoyment of retiring.”
While some people retire to take another position elsewhere, Wright said, “I will be retiring. I have taught graduate level college classes for nearly 20 years, in addition to my kindergarten through 12th grade work experience and will retire from that as well. My husband and I will continue to live in Wilson County so that we can remain here with our children and grandchildren. Who knows, but I will stay active in the community.”
Tomlinson said that Wright “will be hard to replace. She’s set the bar pretty high. Our district has made a lot of gains since she’s been here and she’s leaving us in a good position.”