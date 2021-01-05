Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District will not require their teachers, administrators, staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are not requiring the vaccine at this time,” said WCS Human Resources Director Rebecca Owen, adding that if the system will adhere to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidance and will “closely examine any changes from the state.”
LSSD Director Scott Benson said his policy is similar to WCS, stating, “at this point, we will treat it something like the flu shot. We will educate and encourage (staff about the shot).”
Bill Christian, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Health, said that, “there is currently no plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccine in any population.”
On Dec. 30, Gov. Bill Lee said at a press conference that educators have been moved up in line for the vaccine. School and childcare staff are now on Plan 1b for the vaccine, state guidelines show. They previously had been in the second phase of distribution.
Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said at the press conference, “we moved K-12 staff, teachers, daycare to top of the list behind healthcare workers. That is based on risk to society and the economy. We do not link vaccines to school openings,” she said. “We want schools to be open now. This will keep teachers and kids in the classroom for our economy.”
Both WCS and LSSD virus numbers increased before winter break began two weeks ago, even doubled from the previous month. Both school districts resumed classes this week with a remote learning plan, meaning classes will be taught online rather than in the school buildings for at least two weeks.
WCS had 670 students and 244 employees that tested positive for COVID-19 before winter break. There were 2,784 WCS students and 242 staff placed in quarantine during the first semester.
LSSD reported 138 students and 57 staff who tested positive before Dec. 20. Hundreds of LSSD students and staff were quarantined during the first semester.
The positivity and quarantine numbers were listed on each district’s website COVID dashboard.
The state requires some vaccines before a student can enter school. That requirement is based on age, as well as grade level when the shots are given. COVID-19 guidelines do not recommend the shot for anyone 16 or younger.
WCS board member Kimberly McGee said she does not believe that the district should require the employees to take the vaccine.
“I will not vote for and do not support a mandate for teachers to take the COVID vaccine,” she said. “Plain and simple it is an individual choice. This is not a decision that the (board of education or WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright) should make. It is an individual choice depending on individual circumstances. There is too much to consider based on personal circumstances and the district should not have a say in this very personal decision. “
WCS Board Member Jamie Farough said that she is “happy to see teachers were moved up from phase 2 to 1b in vaccine distribution. I support the choice to be vaccinated for COVID-19. I could not support mandatory vaccinations, especially with a new vaccine.
“As more people are vaccinated, I think others will be increasingly comfortable following suit. Making the vaccine mandatory is unnecessary and could realistically lead to immediate staffing issues.”
Federal guidelines through the Americans with Disabilities Act state that individuals can refuse a vaccine based on disability or religious reasons.
However, the ADA guidelines state that employers have the right to determine as to whether an individual poses “a direct threat to the health or safety of individuals in the workplace.”
“If there is a direct threat that cannot be reduced to an acceptable level, the employer can exclude the employee from physically entering the workplace, but this does not mean the employer may automatically terminate the worker,” according to ADA guidelines. “Employers will need to determine if any other rights apply under the EEO laws or other federal, state, and local authorities.”