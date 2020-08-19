An update to the Wilson County Schools mask policy which was passed Aug. 3 could take place at the Sept. 14 WCS meeting if board members decide to clarify the policy.
A question as to whether the new mask policy is in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s executive Order No. 55 which allows counties to require masks has been posed by board members and school board attorney Mike Jennings.
On Aug. 3 the board approved a mask policy by a 5-2 vote. The official language in the motion was that the “motion (was) to require face coverings or face shields for all staff and students until this action is rescinded.”
The motion did not include any exemptions, including age, for those who would be required to wear a mask. Kimberly McGee and Wayne McNeese voted against the measure. Chad Karl made the original motion and it was seconded by Linda Armistead. Both McNeese and Karl were not re-elected to the board.
No board action has been taken to amend or clarify Karl’s motion as was adopted, Jennings said, adding that he has “suggested to a couple of board members, individually, that it would be best for the board to take some action and clarify this. A concern is our policy from (Karl’s) motion in violation of the Governor’s Orders (No. 54 and No. 55). It could be that we have a policy that is.”
The day after the August board meeting, WCS spokesman Bart Barker announced a clarification on social media, saying that the district will not require masks for students 12 or younger.
The board vote that everyone must wear a mask is contrary to Lee’s orders, which said that children 12 or under would not be required to wear a mask, Jennings said.
In Order No. 55, the Governor "strongly encourages" schools to implement a policy requiring the use of face coverings by students and staff and then says this, “which I interpret to be very important: ‘‘with appropriate exemptions,’” Jennings said. “But he does not list the exemptions there.”
Jennings said that while the Order No. 55 doesn’t list exemptions, “(Lee’s) Order No. 54 contains exemptions. If the Governor says those exemptions have to occur in the county except for the times particularly noted, is it not logical to assume that those exemptions would apply in the schools as well? I think the answer could be ‘yes.’ ”
He said his “concern is that we may have a policy as it exists right now that runs counter to (Lee’s orders), if we don’t interpret our policy this way. I was asked to look at this on either Tuesday or Wednesday after the board meeting where the policy was adopted.”
WCS board chairman Larry Tomlinson said he wants the children, teachers and staff to get back to school, and if “tweaks need to be made (to a policy),” they can be made at the September meeting.
Newly elected board member Jamie Farough said, “I think there has been so much confusion and the board needs to go back to the original motion and ‘strongly encourage’ masks. I have personally asked my own children to wear a mask in the hallways.”
She added that, “our own school board members couldn’t keep their masks on for two hours and we’re asking kids to wear them all day, in addition to (being on the bus before and after school).”
Jennings said that “after some public comments were made by (director Dr. Donna Wright) and perhaps others, I went back, re-read the (Lee’s) orders, looked at what had been done and looked for what I could find in the education law. (I) tried to apply some logic to everything that has happened.”
Tomlinson said that he has spoken with medical personnel who recommend masks.
“I’ve spoken with a lot of people (in the medical field) and they all say that wearing a mask stops the spread of the virus,” Tomlinson said, adding that the motion should have been in line with Lee’s order concerning those 12 or under not required to wear a mask. Also, those with physical restrictions should not be required to wear a mask, he said.
Karl created a long social media post questioning the authority of the update, which was made without board discussion.
Karl said that after the motion, “I did have a conversation with Dr Wright, and we agreed that we would need to do some cleaning up and clarifying to make this policy into a good procedure.”
On July 16, the school board had voted to expect students to wear masks at school rather than “requiring” the face coverings.
Masks will still be required for students riding WCS buses.
Tomlinson said he want kids in the classroom.
“I want the school year to be as normal as can be,” he said. “My goal is to give the students they best education they can get in a safe environment.”