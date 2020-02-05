Forms for open enrollment for eight Wilson County Schools, as well as the opportunity for students to stay at their current school if rezoned to another one, are now available on the WCS website, www.wcschools.com.
Rising juniors, sophomores and freshmen will not be able to stay at their current school if rezoned unless their parent applies for a “hardship” request.
According to WCS spokesman Bart Barker, parents who want their children to move to an “out of zone” school that is eligible for open enrollment for the 2020-21 school year can submit the application through Feb. 28.
There are eight schools which are eligible for an open transfer: Carroll-Oakland, Southside School, Springdale Elementary, Tuckers Crossroads School, Watertown Elementary, Watertown Middle School, Gladeville Middle School and Green Hill High School.
Barker said, “if a parent would like their student to remain at their current school and it’s not on the open enrollment list, then they can submit a student transfer application along with a letter or email describing the reasons why they would like their student to remain at that school. Wilson County Schools considers this a ‘hardship request.’ ”
Siblings of those approved to stay at their current school could be eligible to stay at the same school as well if there is room for the sibling, according to Stan Moss, attendance director at WCS.
Parents will be notified of their application status on or before Wednesday, April 15. If a transfer is granted, bus service for those students will not be provided.