Today

Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. High 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.