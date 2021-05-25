Wilson County Schools Director Dr. Donna Wright and Finance Director Michael Smith met with the county commission’s budget and education committees in a joint session Monday night.
The committees voted to accept the school district’s budget and needs assessment list. They will both be discussed next month in additional budget meetings. That meeting will determine which, if any of the items on the needs assessment list, would be approved.
The 2021-22 budget, which was required to be “status quo,” or the same as last year, actually came in $2.2 million lower than the 2020-21 budget, Smith reported to the committee members.
The current budget is $6.8 million in deficit and this current year is $4.6 million in deficit, he said, noting “there is a budget surplus deficit difference of ($2.2 million).”
The needs list includes items such as a 5% raise for classified staff members. That would total $1.5 million per year, Smith said.
Other items on the list were:
- · Seven new maintenance positions. The number of employees has been steady at 21 for years, Wright said, noting that was despite the addition of new buildings within the system. The total cost would be $455,000.
- · Making sure each of the district’s pupils and teachers have Chromebooks and ensuring their replacement on a six-year plan would cost $1.88 million.
- · A summer roofing program with a four-year plan to replace roofs at 12 of the district’s schools and buildings. The cost for the 12 buildings, over a four-year plan, would be $6.8 million. However, the first year, which would cover Lakeview Elementary, Tuckers Crossroads, Mt. Juliet Middle, Watertown Elementary, Elzie Patton and W.A. Wright, would cost $3 million. The goal of the district is to replace roofs with those which come with a 30-year warranty, Wright said.
- · Ensuring the stockpile of land for future schools. That could cost $2.5 for an elementary and middle school and $5 million for a sixth high school. Wright predicted that one would be needed in the next five years.
- · Enlarging the size of West Wilson Middle School while it is being rebuilt. That would add an additional seven or eight classrooms onto the school to help with increased capacity. That would cost $10 million.
- · Replacing vehicles, some with more than 300,000 miles, at a cost of $250,000.
- · Replacing the heating and air units at various schools would be done over a five-year period. Year one would be for 70 classrooms at $35,000 per classroom, totaling $2.5 million. The total for 300 classrooms over a five-year period, would be $10.5 million. Two of those units caught fire at Mt. Juliet Elementary in the past year, Wright said.
Wright said that there would probably be nearly 19,000 students in the WCS system in the coming year.
“We have to submit our (desired purchases) to the state for approval, but 20% has to be dedicated to learning loss,” Wright said. “We haven’t determined what is learning loss. We’re still working with the state to see what qualifies as learning loss.”
Local revenues from the sales tax must be split with the Lebanon Special School District, per state law. Currently that is approximately 16% but that amount changes each year, based on the state’s determination.
Because the district chose to forgo putting $3.6 million into the insurance fund to help counter costs, they are that amount short in the fund, Smith said, going from $4.2 million in the 2020-21 budget to $7.8 million in the 2021-22 budget. In funding the fund for the 2021-22 budget, he has included a 5% increase in the budget.
Smith said when working on the budget, he knew it was “very important not to cut any programs that affected the kids,” he said.
He also said that “at some point have to maintain schools. At some point if you don’t, they will fall down.”
Wright said the district “needs to “spend time on a pay study for classified staff. She charged incoming director Jeff Luttrell with conducting the study, comparing salaries within areas counties and districts.
Within the next year, the district will look at insurance costs and options for future insurance plans and coverage.